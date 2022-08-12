HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out the weekend and start the new work week. You may need the umbrella at times. Scattered showers and storms stick around into tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but the overall threat is very low. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-60s.

