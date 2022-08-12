Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Scattered showers today but becoming more spotty throughout the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around today, but those rain and storms become spotty throughout the week. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the day with a high near 81 degrees. Some of us might only get into the upper 70s this afternoon. Those showers should become more spotty tonight with overnight lows dropping to near 61 degrees by Tuesday morning.
wymt.com
Scattered rain chances continue into the new work week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out the weekend and start the new work week. You may need the umbrella at times. Scattered showers and storms stick around into tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but the overall threat is very low. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-60s.
wymt.com
Beautiful start to the weekend, scattered showers possible on Sunday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous weather continues across the mountains to start the weekend, but we are watching for scattered showers and storms to return by Sunday. We stay calm and comfortable into tonight. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out especially late tonight and early Sunday.
wymt.com
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Deaton and his family live in the Rowdy community of Perry County. They now spend their time cleaning up a more than one-hundred-year-old home at Holliday Farm and Garden. ”Woke up around 1:00 in the morning, and it went from being a rainstorm to...
wymt.com
Delays expected on U.S. 421 in Leslie County due to construction
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are warning drivers of possible traffic delays on U.S. 421 in Leslie County. A cross drain project will start on Monday, August 15. The construction will be between Rocky Field Road and Elmers Lane. One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
wymt.com
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
wymt.com
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue teams are still hard at work to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for more than two weeks. The county’s emergency management team says several county’s crews (including Lee, Laurel, Powell and Wolfe) have come into support the effort, as they look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker.
1039thebulldog.com
Flood causing changes in area fall festivals
Organizers of the Jenkins Homecoming Festival say they are revamping the event into a benefit for the community. They say knowing people need a small break from all the tragedy on August 26th and 27th they have a lineup of great music being provided by musicians that are donating their time.
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
wymt.com
FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
clayconews.com
MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
WKYT 27
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH has been raising money and collecting donations for employees and other flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. One employee there worked through the night to get her family to safety. Lee Ann McIntyre lives in Perry County, and lost her family home and their cars...
Whitesburg newspaper reporters cover historic floods while living through the disaster
The Mountain Eagle publisher and editor Ben Gish says it's been “exhausting and emotional” reporting on the devastating eastern Ky. floods.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on flooding, relief efforts in EKY
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding Monday afternoon. He spoke about the state’s response, debris cleanup and relief efforts in the region. The Governor confirmed there are still two missing women in Breathitt County, adding that crews are...
wymt.com
How to deal with mold growing in your house post-flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Homeowners across the region are fighting mold growing in their homes after the flooding that hit the area two weeks ago. “You can’t hardly go in there, you can see all the green mold. Look all down the walls and what all it done,” Perry County flood victim Jimmy Caudill said, looking at three feet of green mold growing on his walls.
wymt.com
Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County offers free showers and laundry services
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - From preparing homecooked meals to handing out supplies, the Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County has received help from all over the Commonwealth and beyond. ”Ohio, Indiana, its just been everywhere,” said Mayking Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Polly. “Fire departments, churches, disaster relief groups,...
