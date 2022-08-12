ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Scattered showers today but becoming more spotty throughout the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around today, but those rain and storms become spotty throughout the week. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the day with a high near 81 degrees. Some of us might only get into the upper 70s this afternoon. Those showers should become more spotty tonight with overnight lows dropping to near 61 degrees by Tuesday morning.
wymt.com

Scattered rain chances continue into the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out the weekend and start the new work week. You may need the umbrella at times. Scattered showers and storms stick around into tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but the overall threat is very low. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-60s.
wymt.com

Beautiful start to the weekend, scattered showers possible on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous weather continues across the mountains to start the weekend, but we are watching for scattered showers and storms to return by Sunday. We stay calm and comfortable into tonight. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out especially late tonight and early Sunday.
HAZARD, KY
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue teams are still hard at work to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for more than two weeks. The county’s emergency management team says several county’s crews (including Lee, Laurel, Powell and Wolfe) have come into support the effort, as they look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Flood causing changes in area fall festivals

Organizers of the Jenkins Homecoming Festival say they are revamping the event into a benefit for the community. They say knowing people need a small break from all the tragedy on August 26th and 27th they have a lineup of great music being provided by musicians that are donating their time.
JENKINS, KY
wymt.com

FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on flooding, relief efforts in EKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding Monday afternoon. He spoke about the state’s response, debris cleanup and relief efforts in the region. The Governor confirmed there are still two missing women in Breathitt County, adding that crews are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

How to deal with mold growing in your house post-flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Homeowners across the region are fighting mold growing in their homes after the flooding that hit the area two weeks ago. “You can’t hardly go in there, you can see all the green mold. Look all down the walls and what all it done,” Perry County flood victim Jimmy Caudill said, looking at three feet of green mold growing on his walls.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

