ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Rockies, Diamondbacks coming off wins as series begins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ijjrq_0hESEBEX00

Five years ago, the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks faced off in the National League wild-card game, a matchup that seemed to signify the rise of two franchises in the NL West.

Instead, that was the last time both teams reached the postseason in the same year. Arizona won that game but didn’t make it past the divisional round and hasn’t been back to the playoffs, and Colorado won the wild card in 2018 but has finished with a losing record the past three years.

The two teams, who finished in the bottom of the NL West the past two seasons, aren’t on pace to break the trend this year, either. The Diamondbacks sit fourth and the Rockies fifth, separated by 2 1/2 games. as the teams open a three-game weekend series in Denver on Friday night.

Arizona will send Zach Davies (2-4, 4.03 ERA) against Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.68) in a battle of righties on Friday night.

Both teams are coming off victories on Thursday. The Rockies held on to beat St. Louis, 8-6, and the Diamondbacks defeated Pittsburgh, 9-3.

It will be Davies’ second straight start against Colorado. He came off the injured list to face the Rockies in Arizona on Sunday but didn’t get a decision in the Diamondbacks’ win. He went five shutout innings and struck out three in his second outing since June 25.

He spent five weeks on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He returned on Aug. 1 and pitched two innings.

Davies will benefit from having faced Colorado’s lineup, especially if he follows the same approach as Sunday.

“Just kind of recognized their approach for the day and tried to work around that,” Davies said of his start. “It was leaving everything down in the zone alone and staying off-speed pitches. So tried to work to combat that and got better results and was able to flip the script from letting guys get comfortable in the box.”

In 11 career starts against the Rockies, Davies is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA.

Senzatela is also making his second straight start against the same opponent, and it also came in a victory. He was impressive in allowing just two runs over seven innings on Saturday but didn’t get the decision.

Senzatela is 3-9 with a 5.80 ERA in 20 career games (16 starts) against the Diamondbacks.

Saturday’s win, Colorado’s only one of the three-game series, came after Ryan McMahon’s homer in the ninth inning broke a tie.

McMahon had a more impressive home run against St. Louis on Tuesday night, launching a shot 495 feet. It was a highlight in what has been a somewhat disappointing season for the third baseman. He is hitting .243 after homering in Thursday’s game, giving 12 this season after launching 24 and 23, respectively, in the past two full seasons.

He signed a six-year contract extension worth $70 million in the offseason but hasn’t found a consistent groove this year.

“This game is very humbling,” he said. “I’m going to keep going.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball#Sports#National League
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching

With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

DENVER -- — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Saturday night. Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his...
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy