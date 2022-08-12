ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists identify potential bioindicators for monitoring plastic pollution in North Pacific Ocean

With an estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste escaping to our oceans each year, plastic pollution adversely affects the environment, climate, and even our health. Many plastic products break down in the ocean and are ingested by marine wildlife. Scientists can study these organisms as potential bioindicators to measure how much plastic exists in different ocean regions and help assess the overall health of the marine environment.
