Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BBC
Ukrainian band Antytila back Birmingham for Eurovision
A Ukrainian band who went viral after offering to perform alongside Ed Sheeran at a concert are backing Birmingham to host Eurovision. Antytila are one of the country's most popular acts and attracted a whole new fanbase when they posted a TikTok video while clad in combat gear in Kyiv.
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
BBC
London bus cuts: Bosses did not think of ethnic minority staff, MP says
Transport bosses have failed to consider the impact of planned bus cuts on its large ethnic minority workforce, a Labour MP has claimed. Neil Coyle, who represents Southwark and Bermondsey, has accused Transport for London (TfL) of an "unlawful failure" in its planning. Several routes are set to be cancelled...
Starmer says government ‘just not good enough’ on cost of living crisis as he defends plan to freeze energy bills – as it happened
Labour leader says policy for a windfall tax on energy is needed to reduce inflation
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
BBC
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nigeria striker revels in historic goal for Nottingham Forest
Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was delighted his first goal for Nottingham Forest ensured that the club's first Premier League home game in 23 years ended in victory. The 25-year-old bundled in from close range in first-half stoppage time against West Ham United to set his side on the way to a 1-0 win on Sunday.
BBC
Thornton Heath: Gas blast site still not safe after fatal explosion
Residents of a south London street where a child was killed in a gas blast a week ago say they still do not know when they can return home. Four-year-old Sahara Salman died when a house collapsed on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath on 8 August. About 500 people had to...
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
Ipswich's Broomhill lido could become Suffolk's only 50m pool
A Grade II listed 1930s lido could become a county's only 50m pool if a council's bid for funding to restore and reopen the facility is successful. Broomhill Pool in Ipswich closed in 2002 and there have been plans to renovate it for a number of years. The borough council...
BBC
Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October
Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
BBC
FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms
Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
BBC
No 10 defends PM's holiday as removal vans seen in Downing Street
Boris Johnson will be kept informed of any "urgent issues" while on holiday this week, Downing Street has said. The prime minister - who was criticised for taking a holiday earlier this month amid growing economic turmoil - is now on another break. It comes as removal vans were spotted...
BBC
Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl
A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
Richard Thompson’s in-tray: key tasks for ECB chair with cricket in turmoil
From appointing a new chief executive to mending the rifts caused by the Hundred, there is plenty for the new man to do
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Ricardo Dos Santos: Sprinter pulled over for second time by police
A sprinter who was allegedly racially profiled during a stop and search has said he was "worried" at being pulled over for a second time by armed police. Ricardo Dos Santos published a series of video tweets of him being pulled over and questioned by police in Paddington at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
