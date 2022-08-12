Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine called for new sanctions on Russia and highlighted the consequences of catastrophe at Europe's biggest nuclear plant, where fresh shelling nearby has renewed a blame game between both sides.
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant
KYIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine early...
WRAPUP 2-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
KYIV, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
UPDATE 1-Bayer says it will continue supplying Russia with agricultural inputs
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said it has decided to continue supplying Russia with essential agricultural inputs, reversing course from comments made in March that supplies for 2023 would be contingent on Russia stopping its attacks on Ukraine. The world's largest seed and pesticide firm said in a...
First ship carrying Ukraine wheat under UN deal docks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish city, said. The Belize-flagged vessel is the first to carry wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea since Russia's...
UPDATE 1-U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa
(Adds quotes, change dateline to Yuzhne from Odesa, changes media identifier to UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-UN) YUZHNE, Ukraine, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said.
UPDATE 2-Two more ships with grain depart from Ukraine -Turkey defence ministry
ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Two more ships carrying grain left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of vessels to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 16. The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 12,000 tonnes of...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence
Her case has become tied to U.S.-Russia tensions over the invasion of Ukraine.
Russian wheat down as new crop arrives
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week after a larger new crop and the gradual recovery of exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $350 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 890,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 780,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. The wheat price for immediate supply was $349-353 per tonne vs $350-355 a week ago, it added. Prices in the domestic market also fell, Sovecon said because of weaker demand from exporters and concerns about the quality of the new crop. "There is a lot of chatter about poor quality. There are many offers of sprouted grain in Russia's central regions," Sovecon said. Hot and dry weather is expected in Russia's Volga regions this week, which could hit the spring wheat crop in this area, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,700 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +600 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t +$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,047.5/t -$39.5 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 11*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 75.5 62.8 8.9 Crop, as of same 74.9 56.3 13.1 date in 2021 Yield, 4.17 4.43 3.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.04 3.32 2.66 date in 2021 Harvested area, 18.1 14.2 2.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 24.6 16.9 4.9 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 61.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)
GRAINS-Soy dives on China's economic uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped more than 3.5% on Monday, their first decline in three sessions following unexpected data from China that suggested declining demand for U.S. agricultural commodities from the country. The People's Bank of China cut key interest rates on weaker-than-expected economic data from the...
