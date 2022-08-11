ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlKIa_0hESCcnc00
Tweet

Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July.

All three Amazon workers died within the past month and were employed at company facilities in New Jersey.

The new Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigations are putting fresh scrutiny on Amazon’s injury rates and workplace-safety procedures, which have long been criticized by labor and safety advocates as inadequate.

Department of Labor spokesperson Denisha Braxton confirmed Thursday that the most-recent fatality took place last week at an Amazon facility in Monroe Township, about 20 miles (35 kilometers) northeast of Trenton. The second probe is looking into a July 24 accident at an Amazon facility in Robbinsville. The worker involved in that accident died three days later, according to Braxton.

In a statement, Robbinsville Police Chief Michael Polaski said police responded to the warehouse, called PNE5, on July 24 after receiving a report that a worker fell from a three-foot (one-meter) ladder and struck his head.

Polaski said the worker was conscious and alert when police arrived. But police were told CPR was conducted on the person by other workers prior to their arrival, he said. The person was transported to a hospital and OSHA was notified of the incident on the same day, he added.

Police in Monroe Township didn’t immediately reply for a request for comment on the incident there.

The two most recent deaths were first reported by the USA Today Network.

OSHA officials declined to provide additional information about any of the deaths, citing the open investigations. The agency has up to six month to complete each probe.

Sam Stephenson, a spokesperson for Seattle-based Amazon, said in a statement the company was “deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues and offer our condolences to their family and friends.”

“Our investigations are ongoing and we’re cooperating with OSHA, which is conducting its own reviews of the events, as it often does in these situations,” Stephenson said.

Last month, OSHA launched another investigation into a worker fatality at an Amazon warehouse in the New Jersey town of Carteret during the company’s Prime Day shopping event, which turned out to be the biggest in the company’s history. Federal officials haven’t released additional details about the death, but news reports have identified the worker as 42-year-old Rafael Reynaldo Mota Frias.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company’s internal investigation into the Carteret death shows it “was not a work-related incident, and instead was related to a personal medical condition.”

“OSHA is currently investigating the incident, and, based upon the evidence currently available to us, we fully expect that it will reach the same conclusion,” the spokesperson said.

News of the deaths comes amid broader scrutiny into the company’s operations. In late July, OSHA officials inspected Amazon facilities in New York, Illinois and Florida after receiving referrals alleging health and safety violations from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The civil division of the U.S. attorney’s office is also investigating safety hazards at Amazon warehouses and “fraudulent conduct designed to hide injuries from OSHA and others,” according to a spokesperson for the office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monroe Township, NJ
Government
State
Florida State
City
Carteret, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Robbinsville, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Business
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Stephenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Amazon Warehouse#Seattle#Department Of Labor#Robbinsville Police
TheDailyBeast

British Teen Gored and Paralyzed by Bison Loses U.S. Health Insurance, Forced to Fly Home

A British student taking a gap year in the U.S. has lost her health insurance, which was paying for world-class treatments to potentially reverse her paralysis after being gored by a bison in June. Amelia Dean, 19, was tossed 15 feet into the air at a state park by the massive animal, with its horn going straight through her thigh, severing her femoral artery and leaving her left leg paralyzed from the knee down. An avid dancer, Dean and her parents were hoping to get a specialist nerve graft surgery that might save her leg, but her health insurance provider...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Boat packed with 625kg of cocaine seized off Panama coast by border service

Authorities in Panama have seized a vessel packed with 625kg of cocaine.Footage shared by the National Border Service of Panama shows the moment units located a “low-profile semi-submersible boat”, which was believed to be transporting 625 packages of the drug.The boat is designed to navigate stealthily and can operate almost entirely underwater.Three Colombians have been arrested in connection with transporting the drugs from South America toward North America, the border service also confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Colombia’s first leftist president says war on drugs has ‘failed’ as he is sworn inTempers flare during local meeting over Thornton Heath explosion that killed childLiz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Sunak warns
PUBLIC SAFETY
healio.com

FDA warns Amazon, two other companies to cease unlawful sale of mole, skin tag removers

The FDA has issued warnings to three companies for selling unapproved products to remove moles or skin tags, according to a press release. Warning letters were sent to Amazon, Ariella Naturals and Justified Laboratories, which are all said to be in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by selling products that claim to remove moles or skin tags.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Family Unwittingly Buys Suitcases Filled With Dismembered Bodies at Storage Unit Auction

A family who tried their chances on a storage-unit auction was shocked to find that they purchased a cache of dismembered bodies stuffed in suitcases they hoped contained untold treasures.The Auckland family is not under investigation, New Zealand authorities say. They found the bodies once they’d hauled the contents of the storage unit several hours away to their home, parked it in the yard, and then started opening it up a day later.Police said they were called to the scene immediately when the first suitcase revealed body parts. Neighbors told Newshub that at least three hearses showed up at the...
NEW ZEALAND
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Eligible Families?

A child tax credit extension isn't included in the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, making it unlikely for another child tax credit bill to be passed into law any time soon. Several states, however, are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
INCOME TAX
The Hill

The Hill

662K+
Followers
78K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy