Liz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Rishi Sunak warns

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak has warned that Liz Truss ’s economic plan will leave “millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution”.

The former chancellor made the comments on Thursday (11 August) as he attacked his Tory leadership rival at the Cheltenham hustings.

“If you support a plan that Liz is suggesting... we are going to, as a Conservative government, leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution,” Mr Sunak said.

The Independent

The Independent

