One of the last survivors of Wake Island has died

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the last survivors of the Fall of Wake Island has died.

Patrick Aki of Mililani was only 19-years-old when he was captured by Japanese forces when they took over the island in 1941, just days after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Aki survived being tortured as a prisoner of war and when Japan finally surrendered, he returned to Hawaii and enlisted again.

Patrick Aki served in the Air Force, returning to Japan where he married his wife, Yoko.

Aki was 98-years-old.