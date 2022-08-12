ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

austincountynewsonline.com

Blinn Cheer And Dance Teams To Host First-Ever Kids Clinic

The clinic is open to children in grades K-through-8th grade. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium located on the Blinn Brenham campus. Clinic participants will perform with the Blinn cheerleaders and dancers at the Blinn home football game that...
BRENHAM, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan churches send blessings to BISD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
BRYAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
SNOOK, TX
KBTX.com

College Station ISD implements new security measures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Texas A M#Ffa#Brazos Ffa#Advisors Take Part#The Brazos Ffa Officers#Austin County News
fox44news.com

Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is investigating what they are classifying as a “suspicious death.”. The department posted on social media Sunday that officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street. Travelers were urged to avoid this area. No other information was...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Possible hostage situation resolved near Blinn College

Bryan, Texas (FOX 44) — Bryan Police officers investigated a possible hostage situation near Blinn College Friday morning. After more than an hour, the department said the situation had been resolved and the call was unsubstantiated. The Bryan Police Department sent out its first tweet about the situation around...
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on

TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Sales tax rebates continue to boom in Waco, statewide

Whatever the cause, be it inflation, pent-up demand or higher wages, locals and Texans statewide are spending more money, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office tracking of sales tax rebates. And with gas prices slipping, spending on other taxable items subject to sales tax could sweeten taxing coffers even...
WACO, TX
wtaw.com

Cities Of College Station And Bryan Continue To Pay Less For Using Twin Oaks Landfill

For the ninth consecutive year, the cities of Bryan and College Station are paying less to drop off trash at the landfill that is co-owned by the cities. As part of the city councils recent approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), members were told that the charge from Twin Oaks landfill has dropped from $21.50 in 2014 to $12.00 dollars per ton.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX

