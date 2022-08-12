Read full article on original website
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
austincountynewsonline.com
Blinn Cheer And Dance Teams To Host First-Ever Kids Clinic
The clinic is open to children in grades K-through-8th grade. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium located on the Blinn Brenham campus. Clinic participants will perform with the Blinn cheerleaders and dancers at the Blinn home football game that...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
KBTX.com
Bryan churches send blessings to BISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD implements new security measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
fox44news.com
Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is investigating what they are classifying as a “suspicious death.”. The department posted on social media Sunday that officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street. Travelers were urged to avoid this area. No other information was...
Hotter weather through Wednesday, then welcome rain looks more likely
Heat intensifies locally Tuesday and Wednesday, but a weather pattern change late this week could mean 0.5"-1" of rain in many areas. -- David Yeomans
fox44news.com
Possible hostage situation resolved near Blinn College
Bryan, Texas (FOX 44) — Bryan Police officers investigated a possible hostage situation near Blinn College Friday morning. After more than an hour, the department said the situation had been resolved and the call was unsubstantiated. The Bryan Police Department sent out its first tweet about the situation around...
starlocalmedia.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on
TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
WacoTrib.com
Sales tax rebates continue to boom in Waco, statewide
Whatever the cause, be it inflation, pent-up demand or higher wages, locals and Texans statewide are spending more money, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office tracking of sales tax rebates. And with gas prices slipping, spending on other taxable items subject to sales tax could sweeten taxing coffers even...
wtaw.com
Cities Of College Station And Bryan Continue To Pay Less For Using Twin Oaks Landfill
For the ninth consecutive year, the cities of Bryan and College Station are paying less to drop off trash at the landfill that is co-owned by the cities. As part of the city councils recent approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), members were told that the charge from Twin Oaks landfill has dropped from $21.50 in 2014 to $12.00 dollars per ton.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
wtaw.com
Drought Emergency Declarations By The Mayors In College Station And Bryan
The mayors of College Station and Bryan have issued emergency declarations due to the ongoing drought. The cities refer to state law on what cities can now do. Options include mandatory evacuations and apply for state and/or federal assistance. Both cities are also allowed to activate emergency management plans.
