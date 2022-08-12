The Web3 content subscription platform has signed 500+ creators with over 40 million followers across social media and over 60 million in subscription earnings. FrontFanz, the female-led venture founded by Rosey Sin and Stacey Carlaa, has announced its next wave of content creator acquisitions, unveiling over 100 new creators set to join the Web3 platform at launch. Led by Courtney Ann and Tracy Kiss, who each have over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone, this latest addition represents the next wave of content creators who have abandoned their traditional platforms and are making the jump into Web3 through FrontFanz.

