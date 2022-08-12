ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
NEWSBTC

The new Polygon Web3 platform, FrontFanz, signs over 100 more creators to join their platform

The Web3 content subscription platform has signed 500+ creators with over 40 million followers across social media and over 60 million in subscription earnings. FrontFanz, the female-led venture founded by Rosey Sin and Stacey Carlaa, has announced its next wave of content creator acquisitions, unveiling over 100 new creators set to join the Web3 platform at launch. Led by Courtney Ann and Tracy Kiss, who each have over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone, this latest addition represents the next wave of content creators who have abandoned their traditional platforms and are making the jump into Web3 through FrontFanz.
