3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cardinals must make
The St. Louis Cardinals had a hectic 2022 MLB trade deadline. They were one of the last teams in the running for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but they ended up getting outbid by the San Diego Padres. Even though they didn’t come away with Soto, there’s no denying that the Cardinals had a solid trade […] The post 3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cardinals must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Cardinals: Baseball America rankings reason for excitement
Baseball America recently updated its prospect rankings. The top four provide reason for Cardinals fans to be excited for the future. Randy Flores pitched parts of five seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, compiling a 4.35 ERA in 178 innings pitched. He was often steady, dependable, reliable. But it’s becoming...
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
5 takeaways from Cardinals series win over the Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals remain atop the NL Central after a dramatic Sunday winner for the Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals took two of three over the Brewers to keep possession of first place in the NL Central standings. The Cardinals won Friday 3-1. They lost Saturday 3-2....
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
Brewers take on the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (60-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 7...
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused...
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule
Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
