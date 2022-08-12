ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Scarlet Nation

NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

Oregon State took to the field Saturday at Reser Stadium for the first scrimmage of fall camp. The scrimmage lasted for a little over two hours, and we saw the first, second, third, and even parts of the fourth team offense get live action, along with running through special teams action as well.
