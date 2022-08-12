Vienna pickleball court painted

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay Net
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Work Release Offender Walks Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center, Caught After Brief Search
An offender is back in custody after walking away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. According to a spokesperson with the Delaware Department of Correction, the offender had been allowed out on work release. He was caught early this morning (Monday) after a brief search in the Georgetown...
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for carrying concealed firearm at casino
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Dover man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the Harrington Raceway and Casino. On July 30th, Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement officers responded to the parking lot at the casino, locating the suspect, Robert Mckewen, next to his vehicle. Mckewen was reportedly concealing a firearm in his waistband.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve YourSpace special-use permit
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote, approved a special-use permit for Peak Management LLC, doing business as YourSpace Self Storage, to open a storage facility on Route 16. Peak Management’s application will now move forward into the preliminary site-plan review process. At its Aug. 2 meeting,...
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
Photos: Explosive device used in attempted ATM theft in Crofton
An investigation is underway after someone used an explosive device to try and steal from a drive-thru ATM in Crofton.
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested on fraud charges
FELTON, Del. – A Felton woman was arrested earlier this week on multiple theft and fraud-related charges. Last week, Felton Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Abec Lane. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Shelly Thompson was caring for the disabled elderly victim when she allegedly took the victim’s credit/debit card from his residence and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission, totaling $494.57.
Ocean City Today
Three from Salisbury face robbery charges in Ocean City
Two men and a juvenile face robbery charges in Ocean City after two of them walked up and snatched two necklaces from the victim’s neck and assaulted him and another person in the process. Brandon Eugene Lawrence, 18, and Andre Lamont Henry, 19, both from Salisbury were arrested by...
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
WBOC
Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
