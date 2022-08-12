ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jacksonville Daily Record

Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville

Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
marinelink.com

Crowley Awarded $66.2 Million MSC Contract

Military Sealift Command's maritime prepositioning force ship USNS 1ST LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011). (Photo: Grady Fontana / U.S. Navy) Jacksonville, Fla. based Crowley Government Services Inc. has been awarded a $66,167,978 contract for the operation and maintenance of six U.S. government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force vessels. The vessels under this...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Finding a niche making, serving frozen treats

Stephen DiMare thought that he had a hot business idea but opted for one where he is making cold hard cash. After leaving the University of Florida in 2009, DiMare, 36, wanted to open a coffee shop. With the economy in a recession he saw small local operators closing their...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Milestone Group Acquires Jacksonville Property

The company is planning a value-add program. Milestone Real Estate Investors V LP, which is The Milestone Group‘s current investment vehicle, has acquired The Club at Town Center, a 432-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville, Fla. The seller was GoldOller Real Estate Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. This is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Village Medical, 3505 University Blvd. W., contractor is Horizon Retail Construction Inc., clinic build-out in portion of Walgreens, $625,000. Avenues Walk, 10901 Avenues Walk and 10630 Towns Way, contractor is Giles-McIvor Inc., two permits for monument signs, $20,000. CAVA, 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, contractor is Taylor Sign & Design...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse

The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lincoln Property working toward warehouse

Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

