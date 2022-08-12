Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville
Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
marinelink.com
Crowley Awarded $66.2 Million MSC Contract
Military Sealift Command's maritime prepositioning force ship USNS 1ST LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011). (Photo: Grady Fontana / U.S. Navy) Jacksonville, Fla. based Crowley Government Services Inc. has been awarded a $66,167,978 contract for the operation and maintenance of six U.S. government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force vessels. The vessels under this...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Finding a niche making, serving frozen treats
Stephen DiMare thought that he had a hot business idea but opted for one where he is making cold hard cash. After leaving the University of Florida in 2009, DiMare, 36, wanted to open a coffee shop. With the economy in a recession he saw small local operators closing their...
multihousingnews.com
The Milestone Group Acquires Jacksonville Property
The company is planning a value-add program. Milestone Real Estate Investors V LP, which is The Milestone Group‘s current investment vehicle, has acquired The Club at Town Center, a 432-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville, Fla. The seller was GoldOller Real Estate Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. This is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Village Medical, 3505 University Blvd. W., contractor is Horizon Retail Construction Inc., clinic build-out in portion of Walgreens, $625,000. Avenues Walk, 10901 Avenues Walk and 10630 Towns Way, contractor is Giles-McIvor Inc., two permits for monument signs, $20,000. CAVA, 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, contractor is Taylor Sign & Design...
Kirby Smart calls recruits being allowed to attend the Georgia - Florida game a 'moot point'
News broke this week that Georgia will be allowed to provide tickets for recruits to attend the neutral-site game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., where the SEC rivalry has been played for all but two years since 1933. Kirby Smart noted that this option has been available for a decade, even if it has never been utilized by either program.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
News4Jax.com
For 28 years, volunteers have been painting Jaguars paw prints on the streets of downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large yellow paws were painted on the streets downtown on Sunday. It’s a tradition that’s lasted 28 years. “It’s great to see the huge turnout that’s taken place for downtown,” said volunteer Kenneth McAllister. The paws start from Bay Street to...
VyStar members experience sporadic online banking outages Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar members are once again facing online banking outages Friday. The outage comes less than two months after online banking services were fully restored following an outage that lasted more than a month. That outage was caused by the launch of the credit union’s new app....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lincoln Property working toward warehouse
Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
First Coast News
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Starbucks on Southside being renovated as a drive-thru only
The Starbucks Coffee shop at 9940 Southside Blvd. near the Bank of America office park is being renovated into drive-thru-only with no interior seating, according to a building permit in review by the city. Core States Group of Dallas is the architect for the estimated $150,000 project, a price that...
floridapolitics.com
South Florida farmers hit 66% phosphorus reduction in previous year, beating 25% benchmark
Farmers have averaged a 57% reduction in phosphorus each year sin 1996, when compared with the 1979-1988 base period. South Florida’s farming community saw its phosphorus discharges fall 66% below levels set during a 1979-1988 base period established under the 1994 Everglades Forever Act. The 1994 law offered incentives...
