Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in Weapon Assault
An Olean man was charged after a weapon assault Friday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old Frank B. Cole with criminal possession of a weapon and felony assault. The charges stem from a reported assault early Aug. 4.
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
erienewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
Buffalo man arrested for identity theft, grand larceny
Correction: An earlier version of this story had Menter’s first name misspelled. A subsequent release by NYSP provided the correct spelling. CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police. Jered Menter has been […]
Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary
One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
wesb.com
Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault
Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Woman Charged with Felony in Domestic Dispute
A Hinsdale woman was arrested after a domestic dispute early Saturday morning. At 4:13, New York State Police charged 31-year-old Samantha R. Reed with felony criminal contempt for physical contact.
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
Buffalo Police Searching for 12-Year-Old Runaway
BUFFALO, NY – A 12-year-old girl has been reported as a runaway in Buffalo and...
Accused Rushdie attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a Class B felony, and assault during his arraignment on Saturday, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt. “The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Mattar, has now been […]
Allegany County man arrested for attempted murder
GENESEE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man was arrested Thursday for an attempted murder of an 82-year-old. Police say that at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday, 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn attempted to enter a home while the 82-year-old homeowner was mowing the lawn. Deahn allegedly approached the victim and began stabbing them. The victim was […]
erienewsnow.com
State and Local Police Engage in "Operation Nighthawk" Targeting Drivers Under the Influence
At the Blasco Library in downtown Erie earlier tonight, both State and local police met to begin the second night of "Operation Nighthawk," which targets drivers under the influence. This is the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and to celebrate, police across the state are engaged in the program both...
Dunkirk man sentenced for holding victim hostage in Collins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for holding a female victim hostage in Collins last June. On June 8, 2021, 44-year-old Hiram R. Rivera of Dunkirk and another individual were at the female victim’s home in Silver Creek. While police were searching for Rivera in connection […]
Lockport police locate missing six-year-old
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
Rochester 18-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking
ROCHESTER, NY – An 18-year-old from Rochester has been charged in federal court for an...
chautauquatoday.com
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
Shore News Network
109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2