Jacksonville Daily Record

Lincoln Property working toward warehouse

Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville

Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Florida Industry
Jacksonville Daily Record

Finding a niche making, serving frozen treats

Stephen DiMare thought that he had a hot business idea but opted for one where he is making cold hard cash. After leaving the University of Florida in 2009, DiMare, 36, wanted to open a coffee shop. With the economy in a recession he saw small local operators closing their...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Federal court, attorneys sponsoring essay contest

The judges of the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association members are sponsoring the 2022 High School Essay Contest Celebrating Constitution Week. The contest is open to students in grades nine through 12 in the counties in the Jacksonville Division of...
