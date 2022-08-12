Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville
Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lincoln Property working toward warehouse
Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Village Medical, 3505 University Blvd. W., contractor is Horizon Retail Construction Inc., clinic build-out in portion of Walgreens, $625,000. Avenues Walk, 10901 Avenues Walk and 10630 Towns Way, contractor is Giles-McIvor Inc., two permits for monument signs, $20,000. CAVA, 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, contractor is Taylor Sign & Design...
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Starbucks on Southside being renovated as a drive-thru only
The Starbucks Coffee shop at 9940 Southside Blvd. near the Bank of America office park is being renovated into drive-thru-only with no interior seating, according to a building permit in review by the city. Core States Group of Dallas is the architect for the estimated $150,000 project, a price that...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Finding a niche making, serving frozen treats
Stephen DiMare thought that he had a hot business idea but opted for one where he is making cold hard cash. After leaving the University of Florida in 2009, DiMare, 36, wanted to open a coffee shop. With the economy in a recession he saw small local operators closing their...
multihousingnews.com
The Milestone Group Acquires Jacksonville Property
The company is planning a value-add program. Milestone Real Estate Investors V LP, which is The Milestone Group‘s current investment vehicle, has acquired The Club at Town Center, a 432-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville, Fla. The seller was GoldOller Real Estate Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. This is...
marinelink.com
Crowley Awarded $66.2 Million MSC Contract
Military Sealift Command's maritime prepositioning force ship USNS 1ST LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011). (Photo: Grady Fontana / U.S. Navy) Jacksonville, Fla. based Crowley Government Services Inc. has been awarded a $66,167,978 contract for the operation and maintenance of six U.S. government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force vessels. The vessels under this...
News4Jax.com
For 28 years, volunteers have been painting Jaguars paw prints on the streets of downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large yellow paws were painted on the streets downtown on Sunday. It’s a tradition that’s lasted 28 years. “It’s great to see the huge turnout that’s taken place for downtown,” said volunteer Kenneth McAllister. The paws start from Bay Street to...
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
Impact Church alleges Regency Square Mall neglected maintenance; forcing church to fix damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Impact Church bought the former Belk building from Regency Square Mall for more than $7 million dollars. The church completed millions of dollars of renovations on the inside and spent even more to fix the neglect of the building's structure that they say the mall's management company wasn't quick enough to fix.
VyStar members experience sporadic online banking outages Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar members are once again facing online banking outages Friday. The outage comes less than two months after online banking services were fully restored following an outage that lasted more than a month. That outage was caused by the launch of the credit union’s new app....
First Coast News
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
A lifetime of achievement: Jacksonville librarian adds to library's collection with her own book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public library is a free resource that offers seemingly endless educational opportunities for everyone in our community. One librarian in particular made it her life's work to serve the community in more ways than one. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to open...
News4Jax.com
Score the best thrift store finds for back-to-school shopping
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thrifting -- that’s an option for parents as they get their students ready for school. Thrifting clothing and school supplies are friendly to your wallet! It also gives kids a chance to learn how to shop smart. We are showing you what you can get...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
