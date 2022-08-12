Read full article on original website
Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open
TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semi-finals of the Canadian Open on Friday.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury
Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British No 1 relishing Serena Williams showdown at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu has described the chance to play Serena Williams before the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion retires as a "great gift". Raducanu faces Williams in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is likely to be the American's final tournament before the US Open, where the British No 1 is the defending champion.
Tennis-Coco world number one in doubles after Toronto triumph with Pegula
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Teenager Coco Gauff will become the new world number one in women's doubles when the rankings are released on Monday after her weekend title win at the Canadian Open with fellow American Jessica Pegula.
ESPN
Serena Williams' opening match in Cincinnati pushed to Tuesday
MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion. A spokesperson for the tournament said the change was "on account of a number of factors related to scheduling."
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear
The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
Tennis-Kyrgios win streak ended by Hurkacz in Canada, Ruud strolls into semis
MONTREAL, Canada, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios's nine-match winning streak ended in the Canadian Masters quarter-finals when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory on Friday.
Popovici Breaks 100-Meter Freestyle Record at 17 Years Old
The record stood for 13 years before being broken.
John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic potentially missing US Open over COVID vax rules: 'I think it’s BS'
As it rests currently, Novak Djokovic will be unable to compete in the U.S. Open because of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign travelers. It’s the same ruling that kept Djokovic out of the Citi Open, National Bank Open and the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Unvaccinated foreign citizens cannot go to Canada or the U.S. Even while Djokovic is holding out hope to be in the U.S. Open, the policy is something that didn’t sit right with tennis legend John McEnroe.
SkySports
Siimona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to clinch third Canadian Open title; Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal
Former world No 1 Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday, while Pablo Carreno Busta won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal. Romanian Halep's shaky serving from her semi-final...
SkySports
Dan Evans beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta in National Bank Open semi-finals; Simona Halep reaches Canadian Open final
Dan Evans' impressive run at the National Bank Open has been halted by Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated the Briton in three sets in Montreal. The world No 39 became the first player at the tournament to take a set off the Spaniard, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the second set which he eventually won after having to save match point.
TechCrunch
Serena Williams’ next act in venture capital is essential in this moment
She announced her retirement in the latest issue of Vogue magazine, writing that she will be “evolving” away from the sport to focus on family and her career as a venture capitalist. Williams founded her own firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014 and raised a $111 million inaugural fund this year to invest in “founders with diverse points of view,” she previously told The New York Times.
golfmagic.com
ISPS Handa World Invitational R3: Ewen Ferguson moves closer to second win
Ewen Ferguson will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics as he seeks a second DP World Tour title. The Scotsman, who secured his maiden success at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in March, started the day one stroke ahead of Spain’s Borja Virto at Galgorm Castle Golf Club but quickly moved clear after birdies on the second and fourth holes.
GOLF・
Tennis-Fiery Halep to face surging Haddad Maia in Canadian Open final
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Simona Halep dug deep to beat Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 to punch her ticket to Sunday's Canadian Open final where she will face Beatriz Haddad Maia after the Brazilian toppled Karolina Pliskova for her latest win over a marquee player.
