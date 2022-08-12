As it rests currently, Novak Djokovic will be unable to compete in the U.S. Open because of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign travelers. It’s the same ruling that kept Djokovic out of the Citi Open, National Bank Open and the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Unvaccinated foreign citizens cannot go to Canada or the U.S. Even while Djokovic is holding out hope to be in the U.S. Open, the policy is something that didn’t sit right with tennis legend John McEnroe.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO