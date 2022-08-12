ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

SkySports

Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
ESPN

Serena Williams' opening match in Cincinnati pushed to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending US Open champion. A spokesperson for the tournament said the change was "on account of a number of factors related to scheduling."
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear

The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
Fox News

John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic potentially missing US Open over COVID vax rules: 'I think it’s BS'

As it rests currently, Novak Djokovic will be unable to compete in the U.S. Open because of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign travelers. It’s the same ruling that kept Djokovic out of the Citi Open, National Bank Open and the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Unvaccinated foreign citizens cannot go to Canada or the U.S. Even while Djokovic is holding out hope to be in the U.S. Open, the policy is something that didn’t sit right with tennis legend John McEnroe.
TechCrunch

Serena Williams’ next act in venture capital is essential in this moment

She announced her retirement in the latest issue of Vogue magazine, writing that she will be “evolving” away from the sport to focus on family and her career as a venture capitalist. Williams founded her own firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014 and raised a $111 million inaugural fund this year to invest in “founders with diverse points of view,” she previously told The New York Times.
golfmagic.com

ISPS Handa World Invitational R3: Ewen Ferguson moves closer to second win

Ewen Ferguson will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics as he seeks a second DP World Tour title. The Scotsman, who secured his maiden success at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in March, started the day one stroke ahead of Spain’s Borja Virto at Galgorm Castle Golf Club but quickly moved clear after birdies on the second and fourth holes.
