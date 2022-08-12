Read full article on original website
Liz Cambage apologizes to Sparks in first public comments on abruptly leaving team
Liz Cambage apologized Monday on Instagram for leaving the Sparks abruptly amid a playoff run and announced she is stepping away from the WNBA 'for the time being.'
NBC Sports
WNBA Playoffs TV Schedule
The WNBA playoffs are here as eight teams will vie for the 2022 WNBA Championship. All season long, it's been the Las Vegas Aces, under new head coach Becky Hammon, and defending champion Chicago Sky atop the standings. But, there are other intriguing storylines throughout the rest of the field.
Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 96-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game. Seattle (22-13), which closes the season on Sunday against first-place Las Vegas, will host a first-round series next week against the Washington Mystics. Minnesota (14-21) plays at Connecticut on Sunday, hoping for the final playoff spot. Fowles, who helped Minnesota win WNBA titles in 2015 and 2017, retires as the league’s career...
Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game
Mark your calendars, college football fans. The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.
These two Gators listed among Athlon Sports' 2022 top-50 breakout players
Florida football’s starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and cornerback Jason Marshall have both been named to Athlon Sports’ top 50 breakout players for the 2022 season. The list was compiled by Athlon Sports’ Steve Lassan and the Richardson analysis he provides is pretty consistent with what Gainesville outsiders tend...
Sylvia Fowles’ career ends as Lynx are eliminated by Sun
Sylvia Fowles ended her illustrious career by totaling 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx were eliminated from
South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Regular season wrap
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. The WNBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, so now attention turns to the playoffs and A’ja Wilson’s MVP candidacy. Dallas Wings...
Sun hold off Lynx to win 90-83 in Sylvia Fowles' final game
UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Lynx and league legend Sylvia Fowles.Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.She is the only player to lead two franchises (Minnesota and Chicago) in career rebounding and she is the only WNBA player to reach 4,000 career rebounds. Fowles checked out of the game for the last time to a long standing ovation, and hugged her...
Storm blitz Lynx, wrap up fourth place
Tina Charles scored 23 points on Friday night and the Seattle Storm spoiled Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game, walloping
Wings face Sparks in final tuneup before playoffs
The Los Angeles Sparks complete a disappointing campaign when they host the Dallas Wings on Sunday. The Sparks (13-22) have
Phoenix Mercury persevere to make WNBA playoffs for 10th straight season
Despite playing with worry about the imprisonment of Brittney Griner, parting ways with Tina Charles and not having Diana Taurasi or Skylar Diggins-Smith for the last week of the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury persevered to make the WNBA playoffs. The Mercury earned their spot even before their regular-season finale...
Minnesota Lynx celebrate Sylvia Fowles in last regular-season home game ahead of WNBA legend's retirement
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the Target Center crowd chanted "Syl's House!" and teammates and opponents alike looked on with pride, Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles soaked up the affection Friday night. Fowles, a former MVP and the WNBA's all-time-leading rebounder, will retire at season's end, and the Lynx and their fans...
