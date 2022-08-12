ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Playoffs TV Schedule

The WNBA playoffs are here as eight teams will vie for the 2022 WNBA Championship. All season long, it's been the Las Vegas Aces, under new head coach Becky Hammon, and defending champion Chicago Sky atop the standings. But, there are other intriguing storylines throughout the rest of the field.
Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 96-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game. Seattle (22-13), which closes the season on Sunday against first-place Las Vegas, will host a first-round series next week against the Washington Mystics. Minnesota (14-21) plays at Connecticut on Sunday, hoping for the final playoff spot. Fowles, who helped Minnesota win WNBA titles in 2015 and 2017, retires as the league’s career...
Sun hold off Lynx to win 90-83 in Sylvia Fowles' final game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Lynx and league legend Sylvia Fowles.Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.She is the only player to lead two franchises (Minnesota and Chicago) in career rebounding and she is the only WNBA player to reach 4,000 career rebounds. Fowles checked out of the game for the last time to a long standing ovation, and hugged her...
Phoenix Mercury persevere to make WNBA playoffs for 10th straight season

Despite playing with worry about the imprisonment of Brittney Griner, parting ways with Tina Charles and not having Diana Taurasi or Skylar Diggins-Smith for the last week of the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury persevered to make the WNBA playoffs. The Mercury earned their spot even before their regular-season finale...
