ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU football: Pirates complete competitive full-contact practice

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5o9n_0hES318A00

It was noticeably louder at the Cliff Moore practice facility on Thursday than any other day in August. And for the first time this summer, it felt like football season.

East Carolina held its first full-contact practice with players wearing pads. The hits came two days late after a stomach bug tore through the team at the start of the week. Yet there seemed to be few lingering aftershocks from the setback as the portion of practice open to the media was energetic and hard-hitting from the start.

The Pirates opened practice with a two-point conversion drill that brought out physical play from both sides of the ball as offensive and defensive linemen smashed together into a glob of massive bodies.

During one moment at the goal line, backup quarterback Mason Garcia flipped a shovel pass to running back Keaton Mitchell, who burst through an opening and skipped into the end zone. Mitchell’s change in direction after planting his right foot happened in a flash, showing off his as-advertised agility and skill-set that has been popping throughout camp.

Later, quarterback Holton Ahlers showed off both touch and zip when throwing vertical patterns during positional drills. He completed a high-arcing pass that took Jsi Hatfield up the sideline. The completion offered a glimpse of what could be an important connection between the two this season.

The practice finished with a red zone simulation that set up the offense at the 12-yard line. Pirates coach Mike Houston said the first-team offense managed to score a touchdown, and the second stringers were held to a field goal.

“The first day of live contact, tackling to the ground, it’s so important because you know you always hear, ‘I had him, I would have got him on the ground, or he wouldn’t have tackled me right there. I would have ran him over, or I would have made him miss’ or whatever. Well, when it’s live to the ground, I mean, there’s no debate. You either do or you don’t. You either make the play or you don’t.

“I think that stuff’s important. I thought we had a good competitive day. We had three different live sessions during practice. The kids were pretty juiced up for it and went at each other pretty good, which is good.”

Out of whack

The Pirates were supposed to hold their first fully-padded practice on Tuesday, if it weren’t for a stomach bug that canceled practice.

The lack of available bodies made for a lighter day on Wednesday.

“Not ideal. It definitely kind of goes out of whack,” Houston said of the practice week. “We still got some guys out and got some guys out there that really battled through the day who didn’t get cleared until this morning.

“So yeah, it’s not ideal, but I told the kids, ‘After 2020 we can handle pretty much anything.’ It’s kind of the next man up mentality.”

Running hard

This position group is consistently spoken about by the coaching staff as being the furthest along and one of the more impressive positions in camp.

The Pirates are searching for a third running back behind returners Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. Live reps like the ones on Thursday will help separate the group.

“On an inside run, we would block up and play up perfectly, the defense plays perfectly, you’d have a free hitter versus a running back in the hole,” Houston said, setting up a scenario that played out during the practice. “And I thought our backs did a good job today of making the play and not getting tackled in a one-on-one.”

Opportunity knocks

Some players are still being held out of practice as they recover from the stomach bug that canceled Tuesday’s practice. Several absences allowed others to slide into larger roles.

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Sacra started at right guard and took advantage of his opportunity to make an impression on a crowded offensive line.

“You never know what day is going to be your day,” Houston said. “Jacob Sacra got the nod at right guard today with the first unit and played really, really well. And so the fact that he was prepared for that, you’ll never forget that day when you get your chance and you’re prepared. Now all of a sudden you got some confidence.”

Receiver room

One of the more important stories of camp is following the development of the wide receiver group.

Improving chemistry and timing between the quarterbacks and receivers is an ongoing goal for ECU. On Thursday, Houston said he saw some of that coming together from a number of different players.

Ahlers hooked up with Isaiah Winstead during a session with the first string.

“I think our timing is getting better. The touchdown with the (first string) offense was Holton to Isaiah. So it was good to see him make that play,” Houston said. “I think that’s going to give him confidence and Holton confidence.”

Houston also mentioned receivers C.J. Johnson, Jaylen Johnson, Hatfield and tight ends Shane Calhoun and Ryan Jones as having standout camps.

Secondary room

While Sacra made an impact on the offensive line as a true freshman, fellow freshman Isaiah Brown-Murray is having a solid start to his collegiate career at cornerback.

“A true freshman out there competing,” Houston said, “we’ll see if he’s ready to play this year.”

It’s a good sign for the depth at the position, and the competition throughout camp should be high as the Pirates already have a number of players that have a shot at vying for playing time in Aapri Washington, Malik Fleming, Damel Hickman and Juan Powell.

“I think they’re getting challenged,” Houston said. “Because if they line up against those top guys, they got to have their stuff together.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hometown team is out of the running after falling to Chesterfield with a final score of 2-1. Pitt County took the first run in the first inning. Chesterfield, the team from Virginia representing the Southeast Region, was close behind with a score in the second.
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Football
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s cruise in World Series opener

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday. Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

NC Wesleyan To Have Presence On WCC Campus

GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College (WCC) is the newest home of North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU). The institutions signed an agreement to give NCWU a physical presence on the WCC campus in Goldsboro. WCC is the latest North Carolina community college to host a NCWU satellite location for adult learners.
WNCT

Little League World Series Day 6: Title game set

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 6 of the Little League Softball World Series is complete and the two teams that will play for the overall title have been decided. Two games were being played Sunday. In the first contest, the Southwest champion, Hewitt, Texas, beat the Southeast champion, Chesterfield, Va, 5-1. The win was the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Softball World Series Day 5: Season ends for Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series will continue on Sunday but without host Pitt County. Chesterfield, Va., scored the winning run in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s final game of the day. The win ends the tournament run for Pitt […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Johnson
WNCT

Soul line dancing classes offered at PC Council on Aging

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new dance class is being offered to all Pitt County residents at the Council on Aging on Mondays. Soul Line Dancing classes began August 15th and will take place every Monday from 11am – 12pm. All skill levels and ages are welcome to come and dance to soul and […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Ecu#East Carolina#American Football#College Football
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff

Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain move in to start the week

Rain drops keep our temperatures cool over the next several days. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cool and damp pattern will become the norm over the next several days. A broad yet weak area of low pressure will slowly slide over the area, bringing rain to the forecast today and tomorrow. Rain chances are set at 60% for today and up to 70% for tomorrow. The drops will keep our significantly cooler than average as highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s, keeping the humidity low during the daylight hours. Winds will blow in out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thewashingtondailynews.com

Restoring an old dame’s original charm

Albert Pocoroba and his son Vincent have embarked on quite the renovation project in Washington’s Historic Distract. In February of this year, Vincent and his father-in-law purchased the 1890 Victorian located at 412 E. 2nd St. Vincent bought the home knowing that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps of being in the construction business. Albert is a craftsman and has been doing it his entire adult life. So, all it took was a call and Albert headed to Washington from his home in Eldorado Hills, CA.
WASHINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Goldsboro Selects New Public Utilities Director

GOLDSBORO – The City of Goldsboro has selected Robert “Bert” Sherman as the new Public Utilities Director. Sherman’s start date was July 13, 2022. His salary is $103,264. “We are excited to have Mr. Sherman serve as the City Public Utilities Director. He has over 20...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy