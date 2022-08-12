ECU football: Pirates complete competitive full-contact practice

It was noticeably louder at the Cliff Moore practice facility on Thursday than any other day in August. And for the first time this summer, it felt like football season.

East Carolina held its first full-contact practice with players wearing pads. The hits came two days late after a stomach bug tore through the team at the start of the week. Yet there seemed to be few lingering aftershocks from the setback as the portion of practice open to the media was energetic and hard-hitting from the start.

The Pirates opened practice with a two-point conversion drill that brought out physical play from both sides of the ball as offensive and defensive linemen smashed together into a glob of massive bodies.

During one moment at the goal line, backup quarterback Mason Garcia flipped a shovel pass to running back Keaton Mitchell, who burst through an opening and skipped into the end zone. Mitchell’s change in direction after planting his right foot happened in a flash, showing off his as-advertised agility and skill-set that has been popping throughout camp.

Later, quarterback Holton Ahlers showed off both touch and zip when throwing vertical patterns during positional drills. He completed a high-arcing pass that took Jsi Hatfield up the sideline. The completion offered a glimpse of what could be an important connection between the two this season.

The practice finished with a red zone simulation that set up the offense at the 12-yard line. Pirates coach Mike Houston said the first-team offense managed to score a touchdown, and the second stringers were held to a field goal.

“The first day of live contact, tackling to the ground, it’s so important because you know you always hear, ‘I had him, I would have got him on the ground, or he wouldn’t have tackled me right there. I would have ran him over, or I would have made him miss’ or whatever. Well, when it’s live to the ground, I mean, there’s no debate. You either do or you don’t. You either make the play or you don’t.

“I think that stuff’s important. I thought we had a good competitive day. We had three different live sessions during practice. The kids were pretty juiced up for it and went at each other pretty good, which is good.”

Out of whack

The Pirates were supposed to hold their first fully-padded practice on Tuesday, if it weren’t for a stomach bug that canceled practice.

The lack of available bodies made for a lighter day on Wednesday.

“Not ideal. It definitely kind of goes out of whack,” Houston said of the practice week. “We still got some guys out and got some guys out there that really battled through the day who didn’t get cleared until this morning.

“So yeah, it’s not ideal, but I told the kids, ‘After 2020 we can handle pretty much anything.’ It’s kind of the next man up mentality.”

Running hard

This position group is consistently spoken about by the coaching staff as being the furthest along and one of the more impressive positions in camp.

The Pirates are searching for a third running back behind returners Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. Live reps like the ones on Thursday will help separate the group.

“On an inside run, we would block up and play up perfectly, the defense plays perfectly, you’d have a free hitter versus a running back in the hole,” Houston said, setting up a scenario that played out during the practice. “And I thought our backs did a good job today of making the play and not getting tackled in a one-on-one.”

Opportunity knocks

Some players are still being held out of practice as they recover from the stomach bug that canceled Tuesday’s practice. Several absences allowed others to slide into larger roles.

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Sacra started at right guard and took advantage of his opportunity to make an impression on a crowded offensive line.

“You never know what day is going to be your day,” Houston said. “Jacob Sacra got the nod at right guard today with the first unit and played really, really well. And so the fact that he was prepared for that, you’ll never forget that day when you get your chance and you’re prepared. Now all of a sudden you got some confidence.”

Receiver room

One of the more important stories of camp is following the development of the wide receiver group.

Improving chemistry and timing between the quarterbacks and receivers is an ongoing goal for ECU. On Thursday, Houston said he saw some of that coming together from a number of different players.

Ahlers hooked up with Isaiah Winstead during a session with the first string.

“I think our timing is getting better. The touchdown with the (first string) offense was Holton to Isaiah. So it was good to see him make that play,” Houston said. “I think that’s going to give him confidence and Holton confidence.”

Houston also mentioned receivers C.J. Johnson, Jaylen Johnson, Hatfield and tight ends Shane Calhoun and Ryan Jones as having standout camps.

Secondary room

While Sacra made an impact on the offensive line as a true freshman, fellow freshman Isaiah Brown-Murray is having a solid start to his collegiate career at cornerback.

“A true freshman out there competing,” Houston said, “we’ll see if he’s ready to play this year.”

It’s a good sign for the depth at the position, and the competition throughout camp should be high as the Pirates already have a number of players that have a shot at vying for playing time in Aapri Washington, Malik Fleming, Damel Hickman and Juan Powell.

“I think they’re getting challenged,” Houston said. “Because if they line up against those top guys, they got to have their stuff together.”