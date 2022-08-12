ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fresh corn: 3 spots for your summer feast

Summer just got a little sweeter because corn is readily available to Racine County residents. If you’re planning on throwing a couple of ears of this summertime treat on the grill, take the time to find out where you can get corn this time of year. 1. Kyle’s Corn...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha kid featured in Times Square

Luke Frederick will be highlighted in the Big Apple to promote acceptance and inclusion. Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. Kenosha resident Luke Fredrick was picked this year amongst the 2,400 entries. Two-year-old Fredrick’s picture will be featured on two jumbotron screens on Sept. 17, from 9 am until 10:30 amFrederick alongside his parents and grandparents are visiting Times Square to see the video in person.
KENOSHA, WI
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: Kamsi Beauty

Looking, feeling and even smelling your best can oftentimes be found with the perfect lotion, scrub or moisturizer. These skin care products can also bring extreme relief to itchy or sensitive skin. Local entrepreneur Janika Mbagwu, owner of Kamsi Beauty always wanted to find products that worked for her family, so she turned her hobby into a passion! We learn more about Kamsi Beauty during the latest edition of Made in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware

August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant prepping to open August 24 in Washington County, WI

West Bend, WI – The last update was in May 2022 when owners Tracy and Rebecca Serwatt were standing in the middle of their lower-level building with the entire place gutted to the studs. Now the opening of the new Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is a little more than a week away.
WEST BEND, WI
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to lakefront

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa competed in colorfully decorated 43-foot-long dragon boats at Lakeshore State Park. “This festival has added richness to our vibrant city....
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Sandy Wisconsin Trail Leads To Spectacular Views Of Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan is a severely underrated hiking location, and this sandy trail in Wisconsin shows why you need to explore our closest Great Lake ASAP. When people think of hiking, they usually think of throwing on the backpack and trudging up a mountain to set up a pup tent and eat a can of beans.
TRAVEL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Exotic pet surrender in Kenosha County on Aug. 20

BRISTOL, Wis. - J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will host an exotic pet surrender event at Pringle Nature Center in Bristol on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Several other organizations, including the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes, will take part in the rescue effort, too.
BRISTOL, WI

