Luke Frederick will be highlighted in the Big Apple to promote acceptance and inclusion. Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. Kenosha resident Luke Fredrick was picked this year amongst the 2,400 entries. Two-year-old Fredrick’s picture will be featured on two jumbotron screens on Sept. 17, from 9 am until 10:30 amFrederick alongside his parents and grandparents are visiting Times Square to see the video in person.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO