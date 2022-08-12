LLSWS Day Three: Missouri, California advance

The third day of action at the Little League Softball World Series brought with it eliminations, as the representatives from Washington and Italy were excused and Canada was on the ropes in the late game.

Following are capsules from the games:

California 7, Washington 1

The West representative broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning and ran away with the day’s second elimination game, sending Washington home in the process.

California plated six runs in the sixth and made the most of a mere four total hits in the game. No player had more than one hit, but Zoey Colburn drove in two critical runs.

Katie Coldiron went the distance in the circle, striking out four and allowing a run on three hits.

The Northwest squad drew first blood in the game with a run in the bottom of the first inning before California knotted the score in the fourth.

Missouri 12, Italy 0 (4 inn.)

The visitors from Bologna became the first eliminated from the tournament on Thursday morning, not able to withstand a non-stop onslaught from Missouri.

The team from Columbia, Mo., opened the game with a four-run first inning before piling on seven more in a nearly hour-long third. It was the first mercy rule game of the tournament.

The Central Region representative made the most of its nine hits, with two each coming off the bats of Keelee Hagler (three RBIs), Jaylynn Brown (two RBIs) and Mackenna Gibson (two RBIs).

In the circle, Hagler struck out 11 and allowed one hit in four innings.

Canada vs. Connecticut

For the second consecutive night, lightning in the area delayed the start of the 7 p.m. game.

When the game began, the New England rep got to work quickly scoring twice in the first inning and holding a commanding 4-0 after five innings.

Maddy Bonanno had an RBI at the plate and six strikeouts in the circle for Connecticut.