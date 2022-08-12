Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Comments / 0