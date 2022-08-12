ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy