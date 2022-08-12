ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Government
Madison County, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Education
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams

The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Bus Driver
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines

Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder

A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Updated: 1 hour ago. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy