Read full article on original website
Related
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
Emergency Rental Assistance not available for some in Madison County
Emergency rental assistance has kept many Alabamians from facing eviction, but as we move further away from the peak of the pandemic, fewer resources are available to help renters out.
wbrc.com
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
Huntsville Housing Authority hopes for community support in 2023
As the city grows, so does the need for affordable housing. So, looking ahead, McGinnis' goal is to educate the remainder of the community on what they can do to help HHA provide more housing for those in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
apr.org
Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams
The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate
DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
WAAY-TV
Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines
Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
WAAY-TV
Atlanta-to-Madison County meth pipeline focus of Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest with ties to an alleged two-state drug pipeline. Jason Phillip Bost was arrested Aug. 5 after the office’s Narcotics Unit stopped his vehicle as part of a covert operation. With the help of K9 Maverick, agents said they found...
WAFF
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WAFF
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Updated: 1 hour ago. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and...
Former Huntsville nurse submits motion for new trial
A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has filed for a new trial.
Comments / 0