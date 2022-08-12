Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Say goodbye to summer in Rohnert Park
Barrel Proof Comedy provides a couple fun events every week right here in Rohnert Park. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and events run from 7 to 9 p.m. Come see a new comedian each Tuesday night, free with dinner. Check out Trivia night on Thursdays, free fun for all ages with prizes every round!
sonomacountygazette.com
The delights and dangers of living in Sebastopol
After a halfhearted attempt at winter, Mother Nature appears to be taking summer seriously. Long, warm summer days fog minds and discourage work that can’t be accomplished with a cold beer in hand. Birds are battling over the feeder, looking like a hoard of early morning big box bargain buyers competing over stuff that, in a few months, will end up curb side with an aesthetically unpleasing “FREE” sign. Sonoma County’s award winning pollen is in the air, supplying endless coughs and sneezes that are excused by saying to the person receiving the blast, “Don’t worry, it’s sinuses, not COVID,” while knowing no testing has occurred since last Christmas when ancient Aunt Beulah was visiting. And while the buzz of insects may be pleasing on quiet walks, there is another buzz that should cause dread: cyclists.
sonomasun.com
When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked
Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
Teens describe rescue from ride at Napa Town and County Fair
"They just left us swirling up there and they didn't tell us like we were broke down." One teen described and recorded the moment he got stuck on The Rampage ride with his friend. No one was hurt before or during the rescue.
marinmommies.com
Gravenstein Apple Fair: An Old-Time Country Festival
The 2022 Gravenstein Apple Fair takes place Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, from 10 am to 6 pm. The Fair is held at Ragle Ranch Park, located at 500 Ragle Ranch Road in Sebastopol. Admission at the door is $25 for adults 13+, $20 for seniors 65+, and...
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato
Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
ksro.com
Correction: 2nd inResponse Team Delayed for Santa Rosa
A second inResponse team that was suppose to begin today in Santa Rosa will do so instead sometime in September. KSRO has learned from Santa Rosa Police that the 2nd team is being delayed due to logistics and staffing issues. When it arrives, the second team will allow the city...
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
kenwoodpress.com
Quick roadside fire response avoids big problem
A crowd of people watched a drama unfold about 100 yards north of the Glen Ellen stoplight on Highway 12 early on the balmy afternoon of July 28. While there’s no official determination of the cause yet, the roadside fire likely was ignited by a passing automobile, according to fire personnel on the scene.
sonomamag.com
2 Sonoma County Wineries Named Among 10 Best in the US
USA Today has announced its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, highlighting “the best of the best” in categories such as food and drink, hotels and things to do. Among the winners this year are two Sonoma County wineries. Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards...
mendofever.com
Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
daytrippen.com
Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do
Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
Fox40
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
