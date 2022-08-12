Eastern NC economic town hall to be featured on PBS's ncIMPACT

Leaders at an economic town hall at East Carolina University highlighted Pitt County and eastern North Carolina’s commitment to economic cooperation and said educating residents about opportunities at home is a key step in retaining workers and strengthening the region.

The town hall on Thursday was part of the UNC School of Government’s and PBS North Carolina’s ncIMPACT series, which according to its website examines issues such as education, jobs and health care across the state.

Held at the East Carolina Heart Institute, it was one of the larger remote events put on by the program at campuses including UNC Asheville, UNC Charlotte and Elizabeth City State University. It will air Aug. 26 on PBS.

Emily Gangi, policy engagement director with the UNC School of Government, said that the program works with universities to decide on a theme for their panels. That has taken the form of aeronautics at ECSU and sustainable ecotourism in Asheville, according to Jeannine Hutson of ECU News Services.

For ECU’s event, ncIMPACT host Anita Brown-Graham was joined by two panels of three to discuss the importance of organizations working together to grow and retain residents for the workforce, something that ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers has in the past been vocal about. Rogers spoke to the live audience at a reception following the event to talk about the university’s commitment to collaboration and economic development.

“I really believe those are two bedrocks of ECU’s success, to our success as a region,” Rogers said. “We talk a lot at ECU about the concept of one ECU, where we come together despite the many different parts of our university, as one collaborative institution to advance our collective goals.

“I think that same thing is true for how we should operate as an eastern North Carolina region, an eastern North Carolina community, bringing all our assets together.”

The town hall was split into two parts, with the first focusing on the continued growth of biotechnology in the region’s BioPharma Crescent. Tommy Schornak, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific, was joined by Loren Limberis, director of the Eastern Region Pharma Center at ECU and Mark Phillips, director of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, to discuss how making locals aware at an early age of the opportunities in the region is key to keeping them here.

“(People) just need to be more aware of what those opportunities are, and we want to provide them those pharma pathways into getting at any level into the industry,” Limberis said. “Be that out of high school, out of community college, a two-year program, four-year program.”

Schornak said even now Thermo Fisher has hundreds of open jobs that give people the opportunity to start at the entry level and advance through training offered by the company. The pharma giant in September announced Project Lucky, a $154 million expansion in which $53 million will be spent on property acquisition and $101 million spent on equipment to boost its capabilities with liquid and solid products. That will require workers.

In the second panel, Graham-Brown discussed entrepreneurs and the RISE29 program at ECU, which is developing a national model to help entrepreneurs get started and succeed in rural areas. She was joined by a recent graduate of the program, Kelly Rawls, as well as Jason Semple, president of Martin County Economic Development, and Shavonne Brumsey, who owns two businesses in Greenville and had a chance to benefit from the program.

Brumsey said that her RISE29 students helped with marketing and provided insight on how to separate her seasonal water recreation business, Riverside Recreation, from her year-round dance and yoga instruction business, Embody Studio. The two previously operated in the same space. She also taught students hands-on about the way entrepreneurship works. For her, jobs are not the only reason to stay in eastern North Carolina, her home since birth.

“Our mission and vision as a business was to create access to the Tar River and surrounding bodies of water,” Brumsey said. “To make a difference for people who live here, because it’s all about quality of life. The last panel talked a lot about career, which is so important, but there are so many reasons why people come to an area, stay in an area or don’t leave an area if you’re like me. I’m from here. What are the issues? Why are people leaving? For me, people didn’t know what was already here.”

Brumsey said that as an educator for 10 years she would like to see more students know that opportunities exist like RISE29 that can help them start their own business while still in school.

Semple agreed that awareness starts in the classroom, with high school being too late to have a student begin thinking about their career path. He also said that students should know there are more options available than a four-year university if they want to find success.

The audience was also able to ask questions of the panelists, with Elliot Porter of the One Place Child Advocacy Center in Onlsow County questioning Schornak on Thermo Fisher Scientific’s work to ensure childcare for employees. Schornak said that is becoming a bigger priority for the corporation and that it should have been addressed earlier.

N.C. Rep. Kandie Smith, who represents Pitt and Edgecombe counties, also asked about the state of diversity at Thermo Fisher, which Schornak said is an important part of the company’s growth and development moving forward.

The full meeting can be watched on PBS North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26.