Crime Roundup: Property stolen from Greenville home

Several items valued at more than $100 were stolen from a residence northwest of Greenville on Wednesday, a case report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Identity documents, a cellphone valued at $500 and clothing valued at $500 were among the items taken from the home in the 230 block of River Road Estates Road.

The incident was reported at 5 p.m. and remains under investigation.

PITT COUNTY

The Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2596 Old River Road, Greenville: 2:51 p.m. Aug. 10: merchandise valued at $3 stolen from NY Grocery; case active. 230 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 6 a.m.- 4:59 p.m. Aug. 10: items valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

90 block Hooker Road, Greenville, 7:18 a.m.-3:19 p.m. Aug. 10: man assaulted at residence; case inactive.

Break-ins, thefts

3505 U.S. 264, Greenville, 8:26 a.m.-10:42 a.m. Aug. 10: merchandise valued at $65 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.600 block Hudson Street, Greenville, 11 p.m. Aug. 9-9:50 a.m. Aug. 9: burglary attempt reported; case inactive.