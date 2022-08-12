ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

An evangelical caught in political crossfire

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoqWQ_0hES0UI700

It was the kind of Pope John Paul II quotation that was powerful and prophetic — but hard to print on a political bumper sticker.

“America will remain a beacon of freedom for the world as long as it stands by those moral truths which are the very heart of its historical experience,” he said, during his 1999 U.S. tour. “And so, America: If you want peace, work for justice. If you want justice, defend life. If you want life, embrace the truth — the truth revealed by God.”

One American activist who paid close attention was Ronald J. Sider, a Mennonite theologian who was already several decades into a career built on asking Americans to ponder precisely that equation.

Politicians on the left and right would cheer as John Paul attacked the modern world’s “culture of death,” said Sider. But, in private, Democrats and Republicans would groan.

“People on the left will love what he had to say about the death penalty and racism and caring for the poor,” said Sider, when I reached him by telephone. “But many liberals are going to squirm because he ties these issues directly to traditional Christian teachings on abortion and euthanasia and family life. Meanwhile, some people on the right will squirm because the pope made it very clear that he links these pro-life issues to the death penalty and poverty, sickness, hunger and even the environment.”

Sider added:”We live in a land that seems to have lost its way.”

These kinds of tensions defined Sider’s own struggles as a hard-to-label political activist and ecumenical leader. He died on July 27 at the age of 82.

Christianity Today listed Sider’s classic “Rich Christians in an Age of Hunger” as one of the 20th century’s most influential religious books.

Conservatives often noted that one of Sider’s first forays into politics was creating Evangelicals for McGovern during the 1972 White House race. This was just before the Roe v. Wade earthquake in 1973, when Sen. George McGovern was best known for opposing the Vietnam War.

The religious left was upset in 2009 when Sider joined a Catholic, Orthodox and evangelical coalition backing the Manhattan Declaration, a manifesto the Los Angeles Times called “irresponsible and dangerous.” It proclaimed that “no power on earth, be it cultural or political, will intimidate us into silence or acquiescence” on centuries of doctrine on marriage, sexuality and the sanctity of human life.”

The political heat kept rising and, in 2020, the Evangelicals for Social Action organization — which Sider founded in 1978 — changed its name to Christians for Social Action. In 2020, Sider edited a book of essays entitled “The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump.”

Through it all, Sider refused to compromise on core Christian doctrines and warned believers to be realistic about what political warfare can, and cannot, accomplish.

Hard questions were inevitable. Thus, in his 1987 book, “Completely Pro-Life,” he offered an answer to this familiar question: “What does it mean to let Jesus be lord of our politics?”

“It means consciously deciding to examine every political thought and action by the standards of God’s Word,” he wrote. “It means refusing to be a radical in the sixties and a neoconservative in the eighties just because the political winds have changed.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mcgovern
Person
Jesus
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evangelicals#Christianity Today#Mennonite#Americans#Democrats#Republicans
AFP

Justice Dept opposes release of affidavit behind Trump raid

The US Justice Department on Monday opposed requests to unseal the affidavit used to justify last week's FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida residence. The Justice Department noted in a filing with a US District Court that the search warrant and a receipt for items seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during last week's raid have already been made public.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, prosecutors informed attorneys for the former New York mayor on Monday. The revelation that Giuliani, an outspoken Trump defender, could face criminal charges from the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis edges the probe closer to the former president. Willis has said she is considering calling Trump himself to testify before the special grand jury, and the former president has hired a criminal defense attorney in Atlanta....
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy