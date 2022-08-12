ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Rossmoor Highlands resident Emily Hibard is running for City Council

The Los Alamitos City Council District 5 election is November 8, but the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Emily Hibard is ready to step into the position. Los Alamitos City Council District 5 consists primarily of the Rossmoor Highlands, Parkewood, and a portion of Apartment Row. Hibard has previously served...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Fontana Hyundai dealership providing food and live music for its one-year anniversary event

FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Hyundai dealership in the town of Fontana, California is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its grand opening with local residents this month. To commemorate the milestone, the branch will be providing food and fun for the residents of Fontana. Fontana Hyundai is looking to express its appreciation to residents of the city who have made the company’s first year at this location such a success.
FONTANA, CA
localocnews.com

Conservative Patriots of Orange County President Deborah Pauly releases statement on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid

The following statement was released by Conservative Patriots of Orange County (CPOC) on behalf of CPOC President Deborah Pauly. Outrageous! Outrageous is the only way to describe the weaponization of the FBI by the Biden administration against a former president and political opponent. CPOC strongly condemns Monday’s raid of former-President...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OC Health Care Agency reports first human West Nile Virus case of 2022

An adult male has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection, becoming the first human WNV infection in Orange County this year. People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection. In 2021, there were three reported human infections of WNV, and zero WNV-related deaths reported in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race as Initial Filing Period Draws to a Close

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon endorses Pat Bates for Supervisor

Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon announced his endorsement for Orange County Senator Pat Bates in the new 5th Supervisor District. “Pat Bates has my full support and endorsement for Orange County’s 5th District,” said Muldoon. “She is a staunch Republican, experienced problem-solver and proven vote-getter who has experience representing Orange County at the city, county and state level. I’m proud to give Pat my support because I know she will protect our quality of life, fight to improve our local economy and keep our community safe.”
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20

Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Details for seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City of Hope’s Future Hope to host Sunday Funday event featuring the All In for Hope Poker Tournament

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced that its Future Hope Committee will host “Sunday Funday,” featuring the “All In for Hope Poker Tournament.” The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, with doors to the event opening at 1 p.m. and games beginning at 2 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Unsecured property tax bills for FY 2022-23 mailed and available online

Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich announced that 80,412 unsecured property tax bills totaling over $259 million for fiscal year 2022-23 have been mailed to the names of the property owners on the most recent tax roll. These unsecured property tax bills are available online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill. These unsecured property tax...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, Aug. 15

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Laguna Beach Police arrest woman for fatal hit-and-run

Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following Thursday night’s fatal hit and run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years of age, a resident of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of September 2022

We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of August 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...

