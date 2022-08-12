Read full article on original website
Rossmoor Highlands resident Emily Hibard is running for City Council
The Los Alamitos City Council District 5 election is November 8, but the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Emily Hibard is ready to step into the position. Los Alamitos City Council District 5 consists primarily of the Rossmoor Highlands, Parkewood, and a portion of Apartment Row. Hibard has previously served...
Fontana Hyundai dealership providing food and live music for its one-year anniversary event
FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Hyundai dealership in the town of Fontana, California is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its grand opening with local residents this month. To commemorate the milestone, the branch will be providing food and fun for the residents of Fontana. Fontana Hyundai is looking to express its appreciation to residents of the city who have made the company’s first year at this location such a success.
Conservative Patriots of Orange County President Deborah Pauly releases statement on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
The following statement was released by Conservative Patriots of Orange County (CPOC) on behalf of CPOC President Deborah Pauly. Outrageous! Outrageous is the only way to describe the weaponization of the FBI by the Biden administration against a former president and political opponent. CPOC strongly condemns Monday’s raid of former-President...
OC Health Care Agency reports first human West Nile Virus case of 2022
An adult male has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection, becoming the first human WNV infection in Orange County this year. People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection. In 2021, there were three reported human infections of WNV, and zero WNV-related deaths reported in Orange County.
At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race as Initial Filing Period Draws to a Close
At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race as Initial Filing Period Draws to a Close
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Public Forums, General Plan Housing Element
Beginning next month, through November, the City will present a series of free, one-hour public forums featuring agencies that work closely with our staff to provide services for people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach. These forums will be an excellent opportunity for residents to learn more about how we are...
Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon endorses Pat Bates for Supervisor
Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon announced his endorsement for Orange County Senator Pat Bates in the new 5th Supervisor District. “Pat Bates has my full support and endorsement for Orange County’s 5th District,” said Muldoon. “She is a staunch Republican, experienced problem-solver and proven vote-getter who has experience representing Orange County at the city, county and state level. I’m proud to give Pat my support because I know she will protect our quality of life, fight to improve our local economy and keep our community safe.”
Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20
Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Details for seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach
Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
The Story of Anaheim’s Very Own Magic Kingdom: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
As a student in the Anaheim community, Disneyland is huge. Most people know the name of Anaheim because of Disneyland. It brings in a lot of people year-round, so I think it is good to understand its start and how it affects Anaheim. Even though Disneyland opened officially in 1955,...
Some Orange County school or special districts have filing deadline extended for November election
Those interested in running for certain school district and special district offices now have more time to file a declaration of candidacy with the Registrar of Voters, because an eligible incumbent did not file. Only new candidates for the 20 offices listed below can file during the extension period, which...
City of Hope’s Future Hope to host Sunday Funday event featuring the All In for Hope Poker Tournament
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced that its Future Hope Committee will host “Sunday Funday,” featuring the “All In for Hope Poker Tournament.” The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, with doors to the event opening at 1 p.m. and games beginning at 2 p.m.
Honoring Our Fallen invites you to their 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022
Honoring Our Fallen would be honored with your presence at our 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Our annual “A Hero Remembered…Never Dies” formal event will be a night...
Unsecured property tax bills for FY 2022-23 mailed and available online
Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich announced that 80,412 unsecured property tax bills totaling over $259 million for fiscal year 2022-23 have been mailed to the names of the property owners on the most recent tax roll. These unsecured property tax bills are available online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill. These unsecured property tax...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, Aug. 15
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022 from 6:30pm – 9:30pm at Downtown Waterfront on the Esplanade between Shoreline Village Drive and Pine Avenue Pier. Enjoy tasty food from Downtown Long Beach’s finest and some...
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal hit and run traffic collision
Laguna Beach Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect driver responsible for a hit and run traffic collision that killed a Costa Mesa man in Laguna Beach on Thursday. On Thursday, August 11, at about 9:38 p.m., a 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman...
Football next week! OC high school week zero schedule (Thursday, Friday)
(Photo Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) Schedule for next week’s high school football games, the first for most OC teams. (Mission Viejo opens on Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Milalani, Hawaii in Hawaii). Next week is officially week zero. Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. THURSDAY, AUG. 18.
Laguna Beach Police arrest woman for fatal hit-and-run
Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following Thursday night’s fatal hit and run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years of age, a resident of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of September 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of August 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
