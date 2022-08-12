Read full article on original website
Related
China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great global competition
On October 4, 1957, the world was forever changed. The Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite into space. This moment stunned the world and shocked the American people. This singular event set off the Space Race and a time of incredible innovation and engineering, laying the groundwork for many...
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
Apple reportedly warned suppliers not to use 'made in Taiwan' labels on products to avoid angering China following Nancy Pelosi's visit
Apple said suppliers should avoid identifying Taiwan as independent of China to side-step possible supply chain disruption from Chinese scrutiny.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over
Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
Washington Examiner
America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan
“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
The cost of green energy: The nation’s biggest lithium mine may be going up on a site sacred to Native Americans
The huge project on public land, approved by the Trump administration in its final days, has sparked an outcry and a lawsuit, but opposition among Native Americans is not unanimous. Thacker Pass, a remote valley in the high desert of northern Nevada, will always be sacred for Gary McKinney of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The U.S. is worried it will lose its scientific edge to China. By one new measure, it already has
A report released Tuesday says China now beats the U.S. in the quantity and quality of academic research. U.S. lawmakers passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act out of a fear that China was about to overtake the U.S. in scientific and technological expertise. But a recently released study suggests that, by one measure, China already has.
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was great news for China’s chip sector as investors welcome the prospect of a chip war boom
A worker controls an LED epitaxy chip production line at a semiconductor workshop in Nanchang, China, on January 26, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent Taiwan visit inflamed U.S.-China tensions and incensed Beijing, yet did little to deter investors from plowing money into China’s semiconductor companies. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
China calls out US semiconductor bill as anti-competitive
China's trade and commerce associations have described the US government's semiconductor bill as a barrier to global innovation and economic recovery. They further urge business communities to take measures to protect their interests and mitigate the impact of the new bill. Signed into law on Tuesday, the US Chips and...
Exclusive - U.S. rethinks steps on China tariffs in wake of Taiwan response - sources
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's war games around Taiwan have led Biden administration officials to recalibrate their thinking on whether to scrap some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, setting those options aside for now, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip has intensified the US and China’s chips showdown. Now the world’s chipmakers may be forced to pick a side
Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, poses for photographs with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. This week, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her...
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
Comments / 0