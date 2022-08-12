ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over

Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
China calls out US semiconductor bill as anti-competitive

China's trade and commerce associations have described the US government's semiconductor bill as a barrier to global innovation and economic recovery. They further urge business communities to take measures to protect their interests and mitigate the impact of the new bill. Signed into law on Tuesday, the US Chips and...
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip has intensified the US and China’s chips showdown. Now the world’s chipmakers may be forced to pick a side

Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, poses for photographs with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. This week, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her...
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
