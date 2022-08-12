ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalk987.com

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Ripley, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
KISS 106

You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg

Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Aquarium#Lobsters#Gray Media Group Inc
thesmokies.com

Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We’re tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request. Updated: 15 hours ago. The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. KPD joins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville

The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims. Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which has destroyed communities and taken dozens of lives.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy