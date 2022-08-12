ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
