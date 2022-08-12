Read full article on original website
SkySports
Great St Wilfrid Handicap: Connor Beasley bags another Ripon feature for Waggott on Intrinsic Bond
Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may as well be one worth £100,000.
SkySports
Prix de Lieurey: Oscula all heart to win Deauville Group Three for George Boughey and Nick Bradley
Oscula's superb season continued at Deauville on Monday as she landed the Group Three Prix de Lieurey. The filly is a model of consistency for trainer George Boughey and owners Nick Bradley Racing, coming home in the first three in 14 of her 18 career starts. A Group Three winner...
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Baaeed faces six rivals at York with unbeaten record on the line over new trip
Baaeed will face six rivals as he steps up in distance for Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes at York. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in nine runs to date, racking up Group One triumphs on his last five starts with all those runs coming over a mile. He tackles 10...
SkySports
Prix Jacques Le Marois: Coroebus bids to continue unbeaten season for Charlie Appleby and William Buick
There’s no shortage of stars on show at Deauville this afternoon with an excellent nine heading to post for a vintage renewal of the Prix Jacques Le Marois, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.55 Deauville - Coroebus bids to continue flawless campaign. 2000 Guineas and St. James's Palace hero...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano
After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest. Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the...
SkySports
Unseen footage - relive Oleksandr Usyk's epic win over Anthony Joshua!
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's historic victory over Anthony Joshua in this behind the scenes documentary. You can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event and On Demand from 8.30pm on Saturday.
SkySports
Monday Tips
Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
SkySports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix make it two wins from three to leave Welsh Fire winless
Kane Richardson produced some outstanding last-ditch bowling to help Birmingham Phoenix to a four-run victory and leave Welsh Fire winless in The Hundred. With Phoenix having only reached 130 in their 100 balls it seemed set up for the Fire to notch their first win of the summer in front of a 10,901 crowd.
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: 'Flawless' Alpinista takes next step on road to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with York test
Luke Morris is excited to be reunited with multiple Group One winner Alpinista as Sir Mark Prescott’s star takes her next step on the road to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The popular five-year-old grey mare is 7/4 favourite for Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks as she makes just...
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Native Trail like a 'rhinoceros' in York build-up as Charlie Appleby prepares to take on Baaeed
Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wide-open Great St Wilfrid the headline act on Ripon's feature day
2.50 Ripon - Justanotherbottle looks to defend Wilfrid crown. The obvious place to start is last year's winner Justanotherbottle, who bids for an 11th career victory for the Kevin Ryan team - namesake Kevin Stott in the saddle with the veteran drawn nicely in stall 10. Blackrod is the likely...
SkySports
Egan Bernal to return to racing at Tour of Denmark after life-threatening crash
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal will make his return to racing at the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday, eight months after he suffered a life-threatening crash while training in Colombia. Bernal was left with 20 different fractures, including in his spine, femur and kneecap, after hitting a stationary...
SkySports
Queensland Darts Masters: Michael van Gerwen proves too good for Gerwyn Price in Saturday's final
Michael van Gerwen proved too good for Gerwyn Price as he claimed his 17th World Series title with a thrilling 8-5 victory to seal the Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday. The Dutchman fought back from 4-1 down in the final as Price looked to avenge his defeat to Van Gerwen at the World Matchplay in Blackpool last month.
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Welsh Fire host Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports
Siimona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to clinch third Canadian Open title; Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal
Former world No 1 Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday, while Pablo Carreno Busta won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal. Romanian Halep's shaky serving from her semi-final...
SkySports
Anthony Joshua: Relive two-time heavyweight champion's defining moments ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Ahead of the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua's life against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20, we take a look at the 10 most defining moments of his boxing career to date. After losing his IBF, WBO and WBA titles to Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year, Joshua has the chance to regain them as he takes on the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Box Office.
SkySports
Michael van Gerwen says the 'hunger won't stop' as he looks to clean up Down Under with World Grand Prix looming
Michael van Gerwen says the "hunger won't stop" as the Dutchman looks to continue his sensational form Down Under in preparation for October's World Grand Prix in Leicester. Van Gerwen kicked off this year's World Series roadshow with victory in Townsville, defeating world No 1 Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last month's World Matchplay final.
SkySports
FedEx St Jude Championship: Will Zalatoris wins first PGA Tour title, beating Sepp Straka in play-off
Will Zalatoris claimed a maiden PGA Tour title, edging out Sepp Straka in a play-off to win the FedEx St Jude Championship. Zalatoris and Straka could not be separated after 72 holes, finishing in a tie for first on 15 under, with the eventual winner holing a clutch eight-footer on the 18th to save par and help force a play-off.
GOLF・
SkySports
Ferrari: No changes needed despite F1 errors as Charles Leclerc faces mammoth Max Verstappen task
Leclerc is now 80 points behind Verstappen in the standings and while he has made his own unforced errors, Ferrari have cost the Monegasque around a century of points through unreliability and strategy blunders. The Hungarian GP was the latest of those, as Leclerc fell from the race lead back...
