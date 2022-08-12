ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball held youth camp in July

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

For three days, six hours each, toward the end of July, dozens of kids with baseball gloves could be seen on Mid-Atlantic Christian’s campus and at the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center baseball field in Elizabeth City.

The MACU baseball program, which began in 2019, hosted its first ever youth baseball camp from Monday, July 27, to Wednesday, July 29, with days lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ryan Mitchell-Bagley, a rising senior who plays in the middle infield for the Mustangs, was the camp’s director as he’s been interning this summer underneath MACU baseball head coach Michael Louis.

“I think it went pretty smooth,” Mitchell-Bagley said. “The volunteers loved the kids and the kids fed off of that. Our volunteers were peppy all throughout the week, like camp counselors.”

Those volunteers, 17 of them to be exact, are all current members of the MACU baseball team and they were joined by four coaches.

They were responsible for teaching the fundamentals of baseball to 45 kids from the ages of five years old to 15.

All kinds of typical fundamentals were taught to the kids through stations including infield work, outfield work, base running, hitting and bunting.

A main purpose of the camp, Mitchell-Bagley said, was to find a way to develop a way to have an outreach to Elizabeth City and by doing that, creating a bigger fan base for the young program that plays its home games at the recreation center in the spring.

Mitchell-Bagley noted one of his favorite moments of the camp was away from the idea of baseball as the kids played the game “red light, green light” after the camp concluded.

“All the kids loved that at the end,” he said

Louis, who completed his second season as the Mustangs’ head coach this spring, noted that there was an added benefit to his players as they taught the younger generation that participated.

“I think it was important to see our guys working with the youth,” Louis said. “They actually learn a lot more than they think when they’re going back to the basics and actually learning a lot from themselves. It’s cool to see their patience and working with the youth, it’s really cool to see.”

