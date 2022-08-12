ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lonzo Ball not ready for training camp?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lE5yo_0hERtrG900

The Bulls are hoping for improved health this season. But Lewis’ injury further clouds that situation. Last month, while also emphasizing that Lonzo Ball is progressing from his January left knee injury, executive vice president Arturas Karnišovas said the recovery is “probably not at the speed that we would like.” A source said Ball continues to progress, although his readiness for the start of training camp is unknown.

Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

Watch some of Lonzo Ball’s best moments of the past season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/08/lon…4:00 AM

HEIR, the emerging digital fan token platform founded by Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey, has secured another NBA player as a member-ambassador. Anthony “Ant-Man’’ Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, joins Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls and Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers as an HEIR partner. -via SportTechie / August 4, 2022

The Bulls vice president of basketball operations voiced uncertainty about whether Ball will be ready for training camp during an on-air interview in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors. “He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said during the NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.” -via Chicago Tribune / July 15, 2022

“Every day he seems to be improving. I think that the progress he has made has been steady. He keeps showing that progress. And that’s really what we all hope to continue to see,” coach Billy Donovan said on ESPN2 during Sunday’s Bulls-Knicks summer league contest about Lonzo Ball. “We’re obviously all hopeful that it will happen faster. But he is making progress.” -via NBC Sports / July 10, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Dallas Mavericks signing McKinley Wright IV to training camp deal

Following a rookie season spent mostly in the G League, McKinley Wright IV is reportedly not returning for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Instead, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Colorado men’s basketball great is going to Dallas on a training camp deal. Wright appeared in just five NBA games last season but in the G League, he averaged 19.1 points and 7.7 assists in 18 games for the Iowa Wolves. The Mavericks are coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals, led in part by fellow former Buff Spencer Dinwiddie. If Wright can impress in training camp and make the roster, Dallas’ backcourt could be fun to watch for Buffs fans. McKinley Wright IV could play alongside Spencer Dinwiddie in Dallas #cubuffs https://t.co/iaYBc5hqXS — Jack Carlough (@Jack_Carlough) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton shines in Drew League playoff game

With NBA training camp set to begin at the end of September, now is the time players are getting in their final workouts to be ready for the 2022-23 season. New Philadelphia 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton, acquired in a draft night trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, has been participating in the Drew League. On Saturday, Melton had a playoff game and the four-year veteran out of USC went to work on the floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
K.c. Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints file a dozen roster moves ahead of NFL cuts deadline

Whew: the New Orleans Saints were required to thin out their roster from 90 players to just 85 ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline, but they took it to another level by filing a dozen roster moves with the daily transactions wire. Three players have been signed ahead of this week’s joint practices and preseason game with the Green Bay Packers, while seven others have been waived (two with injury designations), a backup offensive lineman has been placed on injured reserve, and a young defensive back was released with an injury settlement. Here’s instant analysis on each move:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Nbc Sports#The Chicago Bulls#The Indiana Pacers#Sporttechie#Nba Summer League
The Associated Press

Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals’ dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue to pitch until that process is completed. The Royals were in Minnesota on Monday night to start a three-game series. The incident with the spectator at Guaranteed Rate Field occurred on Aug. 2 when the Royals played the White Sox. Garrett posted an apology on Twitter the following day, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game. The left-hander has a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances this season, his first with the Royals. Last year with Cincinnati, Garrett was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs. He appealed and had the ban cut to five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBC announces Jason Garrett as Drew Brees' replacement on Notre Dame broadcasts

It’s official: Jason Garrett will take over for Drew Brees on NBC broadcasts of Notre Dame football games this season, joining Jac Collinsworth in the booth (replacing Mike Tirico on play-by-play) and working with sideline reporter Zora Stephenson and host Kathryn Tappen to cover Fighting Irish kickoffs in the fall. NBC announced the changes to their broadcast team on Monday in a press release laying out their plans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy