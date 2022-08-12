Read full article on original website
Mishriff can beat 'brilliantly talented' Baaeed to £1 million Juddmonte International Stakes at York, claims trainer Thady Gosden
Thady Gosden believes unbeaten Baaeed will be stepping up into a stronger division when he makes the much anticipated move from a mile to a mile and a quarter in Wednesday's £1m Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Gosden supplies the biggest threat to William Haggas-trained Baaeed in the shape...
Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie among early winners at Cincinnati
In a matchup of three-time Grand Slam champions, Andy Murray defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-5 in almost three
