ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 22

John Ray
3d ago

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors just raised the property taxes. If the cost of housing is the primary driver of homelessness, and they really want to do something about it,cut property taxes. The county can live without a ski slope.

Reply(5)
14
Angela Bowler
2d ago

I don't think that homelessness is caused by lack of housing, its called AFFORDABLE HOUSING!. and when "I" day affordable, I mean something that a single person can easily handle based on their income. #ACTIONSPEAKSLOUDERTHANWORDS

Reply
6
Wanda Lou Bosworth
2d ago

Rent is is very expensive! We have to do without some things like certain foods and medication just to afford our rent! It’s just terrible!

Reply
6
Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far

As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?

This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Reston, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Society
Trending on Reddit

Black Parents w. school age kids….

Hello everyone! My family and I moved here about a year ago and our tenure here was expected to be short but we’re considering staying longer. With that said, I have one school age child that would ultimately end up going to Loudoun Co schools based on our zip but I’ve heard nothing but negative things in the media about the schools here specifically as it relates to the experience black children have had… Could any black parents w kids in the system share experiences or provide a bit of context re: how things have been for your kids? Thanks in advance!from PinnochioPro.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC Catholic school vandalized, statue head cut off and stolen

WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to restore the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were pulled out...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Supportive Housing#Drug Abuse#Hispanic
WUSA

Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges

LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy