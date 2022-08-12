'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

Read full article on original website
John Ray
3d ago
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors just raised the property taxes. If the cost of housing is the primary driver of homelessness, and they really want to do something about it,cut property taxes. The county can live without a ski slope.
Reply(5)
14
Angela Bowler
2d ago
I don't think that homelessness is caused by lack of housing, its called AFFORDABLE HOUSING!. and when "I" day affordable, I mean something that a single person can easily handle based on their income. #ACTIONSPEAKSLOUDERTHANWORDS
Reply
6
Wanda Lou Bosworth
2d ago
Rent is is very expensive! We have to do without some things like certain foods and medication just to afford our rent! It’s just terrible!
Reply
6
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
WTOP
Prince William Co. schools won’t require masks or conduct contract tracing under new COVID-9 protocols
As nearby counties gear up for the new school year, officials share more information on updated COVID-19 guidelines. Prince William County schools in Virginia will no longer conduct contact tracing or case investigation, according to a news release. “The COVID-19 student and staff protocols have been modified for the start...
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Black Parents w. school age kids….
Hello everyone! My family and I moved here about a year ago and our tenure here was expected to be short but we’re considering staying longer. With that said, I have one school age child that would ultimately end up going to Loudoun Co schools based on our zip but I’ve heard nothing but negative things in the media about the schools here specifically as it relates to the experience black children have had… Could any black parents w kids in the system share experiences or provide a bit of context re: how things have been for your kids? Thanks in advance!from PinnochioPro.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat. Those have been among the...
DC Catholic school vandalized, statue head cut off and stolen
WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to restore the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were pulled out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Black Ministers Conference holds ‘prayer breakfast’ ahead of new school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Many parents in the DMV are getting ready to send their kids back to school. That includes students in Montgomery County, starting school on Aug. 29. So, to send them off with much encouragement and positivity, the group, known as the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning.
WJLA
Anacostia firefighter works final shift after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON (7News) — Firefighter Linwood Armstrong worked his final shift Saturday after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS. The fire department tweeted the news congratulating Armstrong on his retirement. DC Fire and EMS said Armstrong served in Rescue Squad 3 in Anacostia.
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
Trans woman says she was attacked by her coworker at construction job in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A trans woman says she was attacked while working at a construction site in Northwest D.C. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 5, on the 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Jose Barillas says she was discarding metal on the third floor of the building when she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
‘Share the wealth’ | Northern Virginia food pantry combats food insecurity in the DMV
ARLINGTON, Va. — A sedan pulled up on the curb of a Giant grocery store in Arlington, Virginia Wednesday afternoon where a food drive was taking place for the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) in partnership with WUSA9. Out of the car walks two people, Teddy and Tricia both grinning from ear to ear.
Bay Net
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
MISSING: Fairfax County police search for 11-year-old girl
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police needs the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl who went last seen on Aug. 12. According to police, Kimberly Villeda Lopez went missing in the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale, Virginia at 7 p.m. on Friday. The young girl...
WUSA
Votes certified in race for county executive in Montgomery County
The Maryland State Board of Elections certified votes today. Incumbent Marc Elrich won by a whisper of 35 votes over David Blair as of certification.
Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night. Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 22