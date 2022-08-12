Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
fox10phoenix.com
Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation
People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
fox10phoenix.com
Road to recovery: Arizona rescue cares for puppy with cleft palate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Small Dog Rescue is taking on a big case after a severely underweight, dehydrated puppy with a cleft palate came into their shelter. "Ziggy came to us in pretty rough shape," said foster mom Denise Moore. "He was about 2 1/2 weeks old, severely dehydrated, underweight.
aztv.com
La Gattara Cat Cafe is the Purrfect Place for Cat Lovers!
Whether you want to sip a “catpuccino”, relax and pet cats, or even adopt, then La Gattara Cat Cafe is the place for you! This nonprofit, located at 147 E. Garfield Street in Phoenix currently has 31 resident cats. Come and hang out with the cats for only $15 an hour. Learn more at lagattara.org.
AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom
The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The women are now one year into...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County shelters at max capacity, in need of pet adoptions
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are at maximum capacity and are looking for residents to adopt or foster animals. The West Valley and East Valley shelters are holding more than 800 dogs and have had to double up kennels, which adds stress to the animals, according to a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Meet Rocket, Chaparral High's full-time crisis K9
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - In 2008, the Scottsdale Police Department was the first police agency in the nation to have a full-time crisis K-9 team. That team has since expanded to four dogs, with three of them focusing on schools - and Rocket was the first in Maricopa County to head to class.
Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment
Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
Arizona Man Allegedly Drove Over ‘Friend,’ Then Stomped on His Head Multiple Times
A driver ran over a man, then got out of the vehicle to stomp on the victim’s head, according to cops. Officers identified the suspect as John Lagana, 61, and the slain man as Christopher Heimer, 63. “No one deserves to go out the way he did,” Heimer’s next-door...
Crust Brothers to Make Tempe Debut This Fall
The Scottsdale pizza restaurant is opening a second location.
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
gilbertsunnews.com
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death
The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
fox10phoenix.com
Camelback Mountain hiker falls 10 feet while headed down the trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A hiker fell nearly a dozen feet while heading back down a trail on Camelback Mountain on Aug. 13, says the Phoenix Fire Department. The 29-year-old hiker reportedly fell 10 feet while making their way down from Echo Canyon Trail around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports from rescue crews...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
fox10phoenix.com
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season
PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
azpm.org
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable
Kenneth Skinner’s house sits on a hillside in north Phoenix on July 1, 2022. The home is constructed with expanded polystyrene foam and Sabscrete, a concrete mix developed by Strata International Group. Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are...
Man pulled from central Phoenix pool after drowning
PHOENIX — A man was pulled from a pool in central Phoenix on Friday but was 'beyond resuscitative efforts,' according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex pool near Interstate 17 north of Bethany Home Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Phoenix Police...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home
This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
phoenixmag.com
Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher
Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
