Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Debut In US At The Quail
The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ debuts as saloon version of small hatchback
The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris takes many forms depending on where you live. It's a three- or five-door hatchback as well as a high-riding Yaris Cross, while a few regions of the world have been blessed with the high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) spicy derivative. You can also get the hatch as a rebadged Mazda2, and going forward, there's a new sedan for emerging markets. The subcompact saloon made its debut this week in Thailand.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
GM Stumbles, Future Grim
The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?
In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured
It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission?
Hyundai is one of the most popular automakers. Which new Hyundai offers a manual transmission? The post What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0