ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A purring companion can be the best therapy

By Sharon Nesbit
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago

Sharon Nesbit is a former Outlook news reporter. She writes her column in her retirement.

Sharon Nesbit wrote this column in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkD6l_0hERnyec00

Maggie has become a camping cat.

Hubs was her chief human. He fed her and cleaned her litter box and she, in turn, shared his naps. Then, suddenly, he was gone and she sought comfort in sleeping in my underwear drawer, her big yellow eyes peering out over a tumble (who folds undies?) of pastels.

They say cats mourn for six months. I don't know how anyone knows that. Does a black cat quit wearing black? But it is clear Maggie is needy and when I step out of the house, she traces me from window to door to window to see what I am doing.

At night, it is my lap she chooses.

But Sister Sue is here for the summer. A blessing in so many ways. And while the temperature is 116 degrees at her house, we had planned and continue to plan trips to camp out wherever we can see water.

Since we could not see leaving a forlorn cat at home, we went to the pet store and bought what it takes to make a cat portable. A disposable litter box, non-spilling food and water dishes, and a leash and harness.

The latter is tricky. For one thing, we had to find a video on how to wrestle a writhing cat with liquid limbs into the harness. Sue mastered it and has the authority, it seems, to convince Maggie to hold still and be so constricted.

Once she got the harness on Maggie, she put the cat on the floor, and Maggie just tipped over feet straight out, as though made of wood. The harness it seems, sucks the fluidity right out of the cat. Adding the leash is no problem because Maggie does not believe she has the capacity to move with the harness on.

Nevertheless, we loaded Maggie aboard Rhoda, the motor home, and took her to the beach. And here is the good news, a motor home is a glorious thing for a cat that likes to look out windows.

When we are underway she rides in the bathroom, sometimes sleeping in the sink. But once parked there are vistas out every window.

What Maggie can't get, are the changes in configuration of the interior of the motor home. She enjoys the couch because she can sit on the back and look out the window, but turn it into a bed and she is confounded by the loss of her perch. But, the bed over the cab is a fine cupola for a cat and there are soft things up there to snooze on.

Further there are nooks and crannies in a motor home to be explored and we are no longer surprised to open a cupboard door and see a pair of yellow eyes peering out.

Our walks outside have been less successful, what with the aforementioned constriction of the harness, and the tipping over, but we are working on that.

Teaching a cat to camp has been a diversion for we humans. Loss forces change of direction. It means dealing with new stuff every day, while bumping into memories and old stuff at every turn. A habit of 57 years is broken. Some days you just want to keel over in your harness and flop on the floor.

Stroking a silky cat with a rumbling purr is pretty good therapy.

Sharon Nesbit can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Have a thought or opinion on the news of the day? Get on your soapbox and share your opinions with the world. Send us a Letter to the Editor!

Comments / 0

Related
The Dogington Post

Choosing The Right Dog For You

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Are you thinking of getting a dog? You may prefer to get a particular breed based on your preference. But compatibility matters the most when finding a new dog for you.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Camping#Purr
dailyphew.com

This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night

Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Shelter Dog Comforts Anxious Teen, And She Adopts Him

A kind-hearted individual in Charleston, Virginia saw a cute bloodhound mix puppy running along a street, abandoned to his destiny. The animal was picked up and sent to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association right away so that it could receive the care it need. The dog was originally given the name...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
akc.org

Why Does My Dog Put His Paw On Me?

Your dog gazes at you with love and longing. Suddenly, you feel your arm or leg gently caressed by their paw. You may be wondering, why does my dog put his paw on me? Is it a sign of hand-holding canine style? Or, perhaps they want a treat, a few pats on the head, some attention, or maybe a trip outside for playtime or a potty break.
PETS
PetsRadar

Watch: Sweet Doberman becoming a child's veterinary patient is too adorable

An adorable Reddit post showing a young kid practicing veterinary skills on a patient Doberman Pinscher has gone viral, and for good reason. Shared by u/Thund3rbolt21 (opens in new tab), the minute-long video has no sound, but you don't need sound to see just how adorable this is. A young kid with several toy doctor tools like a reflex hammer and sphygmomanometer (or blood pressure monitor), sits outside on a lounge chair with presumably his Doberman Pinscher.
ANIMALS
FanSided

Native offers Calm Chicken Chews that improve your pup’s sleep

When it comes to tasty treats that pull double duty with our pets, Native has the answer. And their Calm Chews are no different. In fact, when it comes to the Native Pet Calm Chicken Chews, our staff pup not only loves the flavor, but it truly does seem to work when it comes to things like improving her sleep and even reducing her anxiety levels.
PET SERVICES
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Dexter the Dog Walks Like a Human, So No More New Hampshire-Made Wheelchair for Him

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This story is EVERYTHING, I promise you! Meet Dexter, who has gained worldwide fame because he walks like a human now. Dexter learned to walk on his hind legs all on his own, surprising his owner and bringing so much joy to the rest of us. As a matter of fact, Dexter receives hundreds of fan mail letters monthly. But I'll get to that in a minute.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Senior Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Is Simply the Best

Our senior dogs need a moment of appreciation. From being a puppy to their golden years, older dogs have been the most loyal companions and the best of friends. So what could be better than getting your senior dog a new BFF? That's what a recent video on TikTok shows, after a TikTok creator shared the first meeting between her family's senior Golden and her own brand new Golden puppy. And their reaction to seeing each other is everything!
PETS
thebiochronicle.com

5 unique ways to give your dog a luxury lifestyle

Having a dog is a great way to happiness; the dog is a loving pet. If you say, “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself. It’s not wrong. Many dog lovers know that life is better with a dog because of his unconditional love, devoted companionship and constant entertainment. They give their owners joy and friendship every day, and many people treat the dog as part of the family.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Woman Rescues A Puppy And He Takes Her Hand In Gratitude

A woman was driving her automobile when she noticed a tethered dog. Thought her family would be nearby, but was unable to sleep due to intense worry that the dog had been left there. The next day, she brought her car back to the location to confirm her worries. her. The dog was present and appeared to have been abandoned to perish.
ANIMALS
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
572
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy