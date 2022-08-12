ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Local Flavor in Little League World Series in Williamsport

There will be a local team participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week. The Southeast Iowa All-Stars based out of Davenport, Iowa beat Webb City, Missouri 4-3 on Friday in the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game. The win by Iowa avenged a 3-1 loss to Missouri earlier in the tourney. Southeast Iowa All-Stars will now be renamed Midwest Champions when the World Series starts on Thursday.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
94.3 The Point

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
NewsRadio WILK

Traffic delays due to Little League World Series

Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate I-80 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
94.3 The Point

Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend

The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know

TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Three Ocean County, NJ residents hospitalized following five vehicle crash in Whiting, NJ

An investigation is underway after three people were hospitalized following a five-car crash in the Whiting section of Manchester Township on Sunday. We're learning some of the details stemming from a preliminary investigation completed by Manchester Township Police. The accident occurred on Sunday morning around 10:53 am along Manchester Boulevard...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

