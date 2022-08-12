ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos

————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
Montavilla Jazz Fest returns, draws top musicians

Some of Portland’s top musicians are featured in the ninth annual Montavilla Jazz Festival from Aug. 19-21, and the concerts will be in four venues in North, Northeast and Southeast locations. The festival headliner is pianist/composer Kerry Politzer who will premiere original music with her quintet, featuring Alex Norris,...
Latin American Community Ciencias Night at OMSI

Celebrate Latin American culture and community at this special OMSI science night. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, better known as OMSI, is one of the nation’s leading science centers and we’re lucky to have it right here in Portland. Science lovers and explorers of the unknown will marvel at the special exhibits, hands-on labs and planetarium, 4-story screen theater and much more. The local attraction also hosts a monthly discount day with $2 tickets.
Mid-Autumn Festival Moonlight Market at Lan Su Chinese Garden

Celebrate a special Chinese holiday at Lan Sun Chinese Garden’s Mid-Autumn Festival Moonlight Market. The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates the harvest moon during the autumnal equinox. In Chinese culture, the image of a full moon symbolizes a happy family reunion. Lan Su Chinese Garden is hosting two nights of the...
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
Celebration of life for Jerre and Sharon Crisp

We invite you to join us as we celebrate the lives of our parents, their love for friends and family, and their commitment to faith on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 3500 NW 129th St., Vancouver, Washington, 98685. Coffee and a...
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'

Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas County Scare Fair Seeks Spooks for 2022 Season

Ghosts and ghouls are set to take over the Canby fairgrounds again this fall for the 2022 edition of the Clackamas County Scare Fair — and you can be part of the fun. Creatures of the Night, the haunting experts who have collaborated with the fairgrounds for three straight years of thrills and chills, are set to again present this year’s uniquely tailored Halloween experience, “Knock Knock,” which will take place over four weekends in October.
CANBY, OR
Gresham's last movie rental shop to close

After 37 years, Gresham's Just In Video is losing its lease; holding a major liquidation saleJustin Venetucci's eyes light up when he talks about movies. He loves all sorts of flicks, from action to comedy to romance. He could spend hours recounting his favorite films from seven decades of watching. As a seven year old he would make his way to the local theater to catch a double feature for only 35 cents. Naturally, when a brand-new technology debuted, the video home systems, an idea sparked for a business venture. "I've always been a big movie fan,...
