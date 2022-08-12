Read full article on original website
Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’
Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Boris Johnson only PM I’ve worked with who has disgraced the office – Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.Speaking at a panel event at the Edinburgh Fringe on Saturday afternoon, hosted by broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, Ms Sturgeon called the Prime Minister a “disgrace”.Ms Sturgeon said the idea that parties were taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic “blew her mind.”“The idea that this could have happened while the rest of country was going through the horrors of it really blows my mind,” she told audience members.“Parties themselves are bad enough, but it was the lying, frankly, and the...
Liz Truss caught on hot mic apologising for attacking media during Tory leadership hustings
When Liz Truss was asked at a Conservative hustings event in the so-called “Red Wall” of northern England who she thought was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, the crowd answered for her.“The media,” several audience members in 2019 Tory swing seat Darlington shouted, echoing an accusation popular with supporters of the outgoing prime minister that news coverage of his law-breaking behaviour during the pandemic unfairly led to his resignation.Smiling at the crowd’s response, Ms Truss turned to the host of the event, Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn, and said: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”The...
BBC
Scottish council leaders want 5% staff pay offer to avert strikes
Leaders at Scotland's biggest councils have said they want to offer staff a 5% pay rise to avert staff strike action. Edinburgh's Labour leader Cammy Day said the Scottish government should provide more cash to pay for it. Glasgow City Council's SNP leader Susan Aitken said a higher offer should...
NI Secretary urges Stormont politicians to resurrect powersharing government
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has urged the parties to agree the resurrection of powersharing government at Stormont.He has not ruled out cutting MLAs’ salaries, but said he would prefer to see politicians agree to the return of the Assembly.Earlier, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she had no confidence that the Secretary of State intends to call a fresh Assembly election if the powersharing institutions are not restored by the end of October.She told the Financial Times: “These are people who continually find ways to go around the law.”Responding, Mr Vara said he is “sorry that Michelle takes...
Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet
Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
Harriet Harman faces new call to quit as chair of Partygate probe amid claims she has 'already judged the matter’
The Labour chairman of the controversial inquiry into Boris Johnson and Partygate faced fresh calls to quit last night to save her own reputation. Harriet Harman, head of the Commons’ Privileges Committee probe into whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament, should stand down, said Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. Mr...
Taskforce set up in bid to deliver energy bill discount in Northern Ireland
A new joint taskforce has been set up after talks around delivering an equivalent to Great Britain’s £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi met Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey in Belfast last week to discuss extending the scheme to the region, a move which has been complicated by the lack of a functioning Stormont Assembly.After the meeting on Wednesday, Ms Hargey and Mr Lyons said they were discussing the Treasury paying money to energy companies in Northern Ireland to reduce customer bills.Ms Hargey said she hoped to be able to give...
BBC
Noah Donohoe: NI secretary 'would meet' family over teenager's death
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has said he is prepared to meet the family of Noah Donohoe over concerns about information relating to the teenager's death. Last week, a law firm representing the family said it had "grave concerns" over an application to withhold information in police files. The 14-year-old...
Truss 2, Kwarteng 164: wide variance in ministers’ declared meetings
Liz Truss declared just two meetings as foreign secretary in a three-month period in the government’s transparency register, compared with 51 by the Welsh secretary, according to an analysis showing wide discrepancies in declarations. Just one cabinet minister, Priti Patel, declared receiving hospitality at the Conservative party conference, where...
BBC
Bloody Friday: What happened in Belfast on 21 July 1972?
On Friday 21 July 1972, 19 Irish Republican Army (IRA) bombs exploded across Belfast in little over an hour on a warm afternoon. Nine people were killed and 130 others were seriously injured in what became known as Bloody Friday, another horrific day in the Troubles. What happened?. As the...
Cost of living – live: Boris Johnson treating No 10 final weeks ‘like one big party’
The Labour Party has accused Boris Johnson of treating his final weeks in No 10 as “one big party” after he was spotted on holiday again as the cost of living crisis worsens. The prime minister was spotted in Greece in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens only a few hours away from where his father Stanley has a villa.A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday.”The Labour official added: “It’s all just one big party for...
BBC
Wife 'not contacted' after Plaid Cymru MP assault
A woman who was assaulted by her MP husband was not contacted by his party during a disciplinary process, a senior member has said. Jonathan Edwards was suspended by Plaid Cymru after assaulting Emma Edwards in May 2020, but has been readmitted. He was due to re-join the party group...
First Cabinet minister switches sides to back Truss in race for No 10
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has become the first Cabinet minister to publicly switch sides in the Tory leadership contest, coming out in support of Liz Truss.Sir Robert had initially backed Rishi Sunak in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, citing his ability to lead the country through “challenging economic times”.But in an article for The Daily Telegraph, he said he now believed that Ms Truss’s economic proposals offered the best prospect of getting through the current crisis.“Her plans give us our best shot at reaching our potential with the high-growth, high-productivity economy that we need not only to get...
BBC
Green Man: Two ministers won't make decisions after meet-up
Two Welsh government ministers will take no further part in any decisions on a £4.25m farm bought with public funds for the Green Man festival. Jeremy Miles and Julie James attended a social event at a lobbyist's home where the Green Man boss was also present. First Minister Mark...
Boris Johnson only doing ‘urgent’ work on second holiday as removal vans arrive at No 10
Boris Johnson will only work on his second summer holiday if it is “urgent”, No 10 has admitted – as two huge removal vans arrived outside the famous front door.The outgoing prime minister will not receive any official papers during his week in Greece, his spokesperson said, just hours after a senior Tory claimed he would be “going through his red box”.Mr Johnson is being criticised for taking a second holiday in August, but the spokesperson declined to say why he did not wait until after he leaves office on 5 September.Meanwhile, two big removal vans were parked outside...
Liz Truss promises to deliver for the whole of Britain - claiming Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’
Liz Truss will become Minister for the Union – if she wins the leadership race – as she said Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales had been ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’. Writing for The Mail on Sunday, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest...
BBC
No 10 defends PM's holiday as removal vans seen in Downing Street
Boris Johnson will be kept informed of any "urgent issues" while on holiday this week, Downing Street has said. The prime minister - who was criticised for taking a holiday earlier this month amid growing economic turmoil - is now on another break. It comes as removal vans were spotted...
Boris Johnson fails to deny he is refusing to take Rishi Sunak’s calls
Boris Johnson has failed to deny claims by Rishi Sunak that he is refusing to take calls from his former chancellor. A month after he resigned from cabinet – precipitating Johnson’s ousting from Downing Street – Sunak told a hustings event for the Conservative leadership race on Thursday night that Johnson was refusing to answer or return calls from him.
