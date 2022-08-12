Read full article on original website
Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched
Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
DeepDeck programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad
A new project will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the form of the fully programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad, aptly named DeepDeck. The wireless programmable macropad features 16 mechanical buttons in a 4×4 grid together with two RGB rotary encoders, hot swappable keys and more.
Read analogue gauges electronically with Nicla Vision
Electronic enthusiasts building projects that need to read analogue gauges, may be interested in a new article published to the official Arduino website this week providing more information about Nicla Vision. The system uses embedded machine learning and computer vision in order to autonomously read values and has been developed by the Zalmotek team.
Targus USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W PD and dual display support
Targus has introduced a new USB-C Docking Monitor in the form of the DM4240PUSZ capable of providing 100W Power Delivery and featuring a 1080p HD LCD display via HDMI or DisplayPort. Priced at $450 the display features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.
What is Wi-Fi Direct and how do you use it?
Sharing files between Android devices is fast and easy, thanks to Wi-Fi Direct and Nearby Share. You can even share large files over a gigabyte quickly without sacrificing any video quality. Wi-Fi Direct also enables low-latency wireless display sharing. Here's what else you can expect!
The Verge
New Google Nest router with Wi-Fi 6E, Thread, and Bluetooth LE pops up in FCC filings
Google appears poised to launch an updated Nest router equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Thread mesh networking radios later this year, according to a new FCC filing. It has the model number A4R-G6ZUC, which is similar to IDs assigned to not only the previous Nest Wifi but also the Nest Mini, Thermostat, and even the Google Glass.
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
New NVIDIA Neural Graphics SDKs
NVIDIA has announced the roll-out of new Neural Graphics SDKs to help make Metaverse content creation available to all, providing over 10 different tools and programs including new additions in the form of NeuralVDB and Kaolin Wisp to enable fast 3D content creation for designers and creators worldwide. The Neural Graphics SDKs can be used to create 3D objects for games, virtual worlds and building scenes.
Raspberry Pi RP2040 long-range home automation system
Over on the Hackster.io website Kamaluddin Khan has published a new project providing details on creating a long-range home automation system using the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller together with SB Components LoRa HAT. The project has been classed as being a beginner skill level build and all details have been published to the Hackster.io website for inspiration.
New Vivaldi 5.4 browser update adds Rocker Gestures, mail enhancements and more
The awesome development team responsible for creating the Vivaldi browser has rolled out a new update bringing with it new enhancements, features and tweaks. The latest Vivaldi 5.4 on desktops now features the ability to turn off the sound in Web Panels, customizable Rocker Gestures and improved Vivaldi Mail. “The...
digg.com
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi
A bad connection is especially frustrating at a time when so many of us rely on our home internet for everything. Here's how to troubleshoot it. Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in human and package detection
Detecting both packages and humans, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in your field of view. With a dual-camera design, it shows you everything in super clear 2K resolution. HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear true to hue. And you can even read vehicle license plates as they drive by. Additionally, this gadget has dual sensor detection, which combines radar and PIR sensors. The former scans for movement while the latter scans for body heat. Combining these with human motion detection ensures it won’t notify you about bugs or debris. Furthermore, you can see, hear, and speak to people at your door with the 2-way talk feature, and the IP67 waterproof rating protects it in weather. Finally, its 6 integrated 850 nm and 2 940 nm infrared lights let you see visitors in the dark as well.
Google's next-gen Nest Wifi spotted with a major upgrade in tow
Google's upcoming Nest Wifi router appeared at the FCC. The new router will come with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity which should assist users with multiple wireless devices on one router to remain stable and fast.
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
Nothing Phone 1 gets taken apart (Video)
The new Nothing Phone 1 launched recently and we previously saw a durability test of the handset and now we have another video. On the previous video, the new Nothing Phone managed to pass the durability test. The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at what is inside...
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router
Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
Facebook Messenger app testing end-to-end encryption backups and more
Facebook or rather Meta has this week announced it has been testing Messenger app end-to-end encryption backups, secure storage, automatic end-to-end encrypted chat threads as well as expanding other features. It seems to have taken quite some time for Facebook to implement such a needed security feature on their messaging application, considering it was first released back in 2008.
Deals: Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone
We have an amazing deal on the Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone is available in our deals store for just $85.99. . The all-new 2022 Ninja...
