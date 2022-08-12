Detecting both packages and humans, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in your field of view. With a dual-camera design, it shows you everything in super clear 2K resolution. HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear true to hue. And you can even read vehicle license plates as they drive by. Additionally, this gadget has dual sensor detection, which combines radar and PIR sensors. The former scans for movement while the latter scans for body heat. Combining these with human motion detection ensures it won’t notify you about bugs or debris. Furthermore, you can see, hear, and speak to people at your door with the 2-way talk feature, and the IP67 waterproof rating protects it in weather. Finally, its 6 integrated 850 nm and 2 940 nm infrared lights let you see visitors in the dark as well.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO