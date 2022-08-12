ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Greg Chaimov vacates Clackamas Community College Board seat

By Ethan M. Rogers
Estacada News
Estacada News
 3 days ago
Retired attorney, former Milwaukie councilor moves to Washington state to spend more time with his grandchild

After 10 years on the Clackamas Community College Board of Education, Greg Chaimov resigned his position as he moves to Washington state to spend time with his grandchild.

"I will miss the professionalism and cordiality of my colleagues," Chaimov wrote in his resignation letter. "I will miss the reward that comes from playing a role in the education of a community. And I will miss the passion I've been privileged to observe — the passion for bettering the lives of the students exhibited by the individuals who, collectively, make up the college."

A former Milwaukie city councilor, Chaimov recently retired as an attorney in practice since 1982; he vacates the CCC Board seat representing Milwaukie, unincorporated urban Clackamas and parts of Oak Grove.

Chaimov's letter of resignation required an Aug. 8 formal board vote that passed unanimously to declare the seat vacant.

"Director Chaimov has been a staunch supporter of Clackamas Community College," said Tim Cook, Clackamas Community College president. "His leadership and direction have led the college through both tough times and good times."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hERm3pb00

Chaimov, in his resignation letter, voiced two hopes for the future of the district.

"One wish is that state leaders learn to properly value the assets that are communities' colleges," Chaimov wrote. "The other wish is for harmony."

For Chaimov, the last few years have been hard. "That hardness seems to have caused a drift away from the collegiality that has characterized the campus and set it apart from its peers," Chaimov wrote. "I hope people will work to get that back."

Now that the Zone 1 position has been declared vacant, the CCC Board is seeking registered voters within the Zone 1 boundaries, not employed by the college, to apply for the director position.

The successful candidate will serve the remainder of Chaimov's term, which officially ends in June of 2023. The appointee would be eligible to run for office during the May 2023 election cycle. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufSVm_0hERm3pb00

CCC Board of Education members are elected to four-year terms and represent each of the seven zones in the college's service district. The board oversees the development of programs and services, and the adoption of policies and budget, to meet the needs of the college district.

Applicants must meet an Aug. 31 application deadline to be considered. Interviews for the position will take place prior to announcement at the meeting scheduled for Sept. 21, which will include the board's presentation of an appreciation plaque to Chaimov to honor his service to the community since 2012.

Sidebar

Apply for vacancy on CCC Board

When: Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 31. Candidates will be interviewed the first two weeks in September.

Online: Visit clackamas.edu/board-of-education for more information about the board, a map of the college district and the application. Questions: Call 503-594-3004 or email kattie.riggs@clackamas.edu.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

