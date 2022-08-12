Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
State program for children's hearing aids falls short
A little over a year after California launched a program to provide hearing aids for an estimated 2,300 children annually who lack health insurance, it has provided devices to only 39 children. There have been multiple problems with the Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program. The application process is cumbersome...
Community Voices: Tribal gaming is about money and power
California Indian tribes currently have a legal monopoly on casino gambling in this state. This is a $9 billion-a-year industry. This all started after Southern California’s Cabazon tribe prevailed in a 1987 U.S. Supreme Court decision. Tribes moved from bingo parlors in tents to HUGE casino resorts, despite opposition from other gambling interests, such as horse racing tracks, cardrooms and even Las Vegas casinos.
JOE MATHEWS: California's abortion ballot measure is an unnecessary risk
California’s leaders shouldn’t put fundamental rights up for a vote. But the Legislature has nonetheless added Proposition 1 to this November’s ballot. At first glance, Proposition 1 doesn’t look like anything to worry about — if you, like most Californians (including your columnist), support abortion rights. It comes at a time when even Kansas is voting pro-choice. And its 78-word text seems simple — Proposition 1 adds to the California Constitution explicit guarantees of the “fundamental right to choose to have an abortion” and the “fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”
DAN WALTERS: Housing factions use two state laws as weapons
Down in the trenches of California’s seemingly perpetual clashes over housing, warring factions are employing two decades-old state laws as weapons. One is the famous — or infamous — California Environmental Quality Act, signed by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1970, that requires authorities to determine whether proposed developments have environmental impacts that must be mitigated.
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a...
Study faults CARB system industry says favors foreign oil
An oil industry-supported study has highlighted concerns Sacramento agrees should be addressed to make sure foreign crude doesn't get an unfair market advantage over in-state production because of data gaps in California's system for rating fuels' "carbon intensity." The report last month by the nonprofit Institute for Energy Research pointed...
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 2, 7:05 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
