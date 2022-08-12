Read full article on original website
TV pundit Graeme Souness slammed by Lionesses for calling football a ‘man’s game’
PUNDIT Graeme Souness was yesterday slammed by England’s Lionesses for calling football a man’s game — before he stood by his comments. Souness, 69, sparked a sexism row after Chelsea’s feisty 2-2 draw with Spurs. After player clashes and both managers being sent off for an...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news
Liverpool are without midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who injured his hamstring against Fulham last week and is likely to be out for a month. Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined but Naby Keita has recovered from illness. Crystal Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins. Manager Patrick...
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling
Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament
Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
