ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news

Liverpool are without midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who injured his hamstring against Fulham last week and is likely to be out for a month. Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined but Naby Keita has recovered from illness. Crystal Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins. Manager Patrick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling

Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Simon Stone
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Marcus Rashford
BBC

U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament

Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy