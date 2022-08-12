ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says fall of gas prices means that Democrats’ plan for reducing inflation is working

By Anna Wiernicki, Abigail Jones
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHYHi_0hERjG7A00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After gas prices reached record highs earlier this summer, drivers are now seeing some relief at the pump. But lawmakers are split on what exactly this means for inflation.

It’s good news for drivers. On Thursday, AAA reported the price for a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.99. This is the first time it’s dropped below $4 since early March.

White House economic adviser Heather Boushey said falling gas prices are proof that the President’s plan to address inflation is working.

“The President has been focused on all the different things and all the levers he can pull to help address rising costs for families,” Boushey said.

Boushey said all eyes are on Congress to provide more relief. On Friday, the House will return to Washington to vote on Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern said the $740 billion package fights climate change and lowers health care costs.

“It will extend affordable health coverage to 13 million people, cap seniors’ yearly out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 per year, and cap insulin at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries,” McGovern explained.

But Republicans say the bill will actually drive up costs.

Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said it’s just tax and spending. “It’s just throwing more money at a problem where this administration has shown that they’ve failed.”

The House is scheduled to convene Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Lawmakers vote on Inflation Reduction Act

The bill fights climate change and lowers some prescription drug prices, and it's estimated to raise over $300 billion over ten years in new tax revenue. But Republicans stood unanimously opposed to the bill, calling it a reckless spending spree.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
KGET

Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Westerman
KGET

Surveillance video captured shooting of man found dead near railroad tracks: docs

BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance footage caught a gang member known as “Bad Boy” fighting with another man later found dead near railroad tracks at North Chester Avenue and Norris Road, according to court filings. Reports filed by sheriff’s investigators say the video shows Michael Castillo struggle with Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr. in a parking […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gas Prices#Democrats#Inflation And Economy#Aaa#Medicare#Republicans
KGET

Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGET

2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
thecentersquare.com

Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse

(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
UTAH STATE
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy