South Africa’s Defense Minister in Russia for Security Conference

Cape Town — South Africa's Defense Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia for a Moscow-hosted conference on international security. The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces there are occupying Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa in part to try to win more African support against Russia's invasion.
Angry China Stages More Drills Near Taiwan as US Lawmakers Visit

BEIJING/TAIPEI — China's military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, in what Beijing said was an infringement of its sovereignty. The five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived...
Kuwait Names First Ambassador to Iran in Over Six Years

Kuwait City — Kuwait has appointed an ambassador to Iran, both countries said Sunday, more than six years after recalling its top envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after it severed ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016. Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh handed his credentials to Iranian...
UNICEF: Taliban Decision to Keep Girls Out of School is Costly

The Taliban’s decision this year to deprive girls of an education is costing Afghanistan 2.5% of its gross domestic product, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children’s fund. In addition, the agency said its analysis “indicates that Afghanistan will be unable to regain the gross domestic product lost...
How ISKP Has Affected Afghanistan, Regional Security in Taliban-Ruled Country

Islamabad, Pakistan — In the 12 months since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over control of the South Asian nation, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), the IS terror outfit’s regional affiliate, remains a formidable armed actor, experts say. They also say the...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 14

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:10 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian citizens to speak up and support Ukraine to end the war, The Associated Press reported. Zelenskyy said those...
German Minister Decries Ecological Catastrophe in Oder River

Warsaw — Germany's environment minister said the mass die-off of fish in the Oder River is an ecological catastrophe and it isn't clear yet how long it will take for the river to recover. Steffi Lemke spoke Sunday at a news conference alongside her Polish counterpart, Anna Moskwa, after...
Activists Urge Bachelet to Raise Human Rights Concerns During Bangladesh Visit

Nine global human rights organizations have urged U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to publicly call for an immediate halt to serious human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, in Bangladesh, during her visit to the south Asian nation this week. Bachelet arrived Sunday and...
State Media: Iran Puts On Trial Reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh

Tehran — Iran has put on trial reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who was previously jailed and arrested again last month accused of undermining state security, local media reported. The 65-year-old — who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency as a reformist and "political prisoner for seven...
Report: Russian Disinformation Spreading Widely Online

Russian disinformation is spreading fast and wide on the internet even though major Russian news organizations remain banned in some countries. A new report finds the Russian government has been able to get around the bans by finding new places online to publish its desired messaging. The report was based...
South Sudanese Journalist Released After 8 Days in Detention

Juba, South Sudan — A female journalist who was arrested in South Sudan's capital earlier this month while covering a protest over high food prices has been released from detention. Diing Magot, a freelance correspondent for the Voice of America, was arrested Aug. 7 at Konyo-konyo market along with...
Rival Iraq Protests Underscore Inter-Shiite Power Struggle

Baghdad — Supporters of Iran-backed Shiite groups rallied in Baghdad on Friday to denounce their rivals, followers of an influential Shiite cleric who stormed the parliament last month and have since been holding a sit-in outside the assembly building in the Iraqi capital. The rivalry between the two sides...
Eyewitness Shares Details of Day Kabul Fell

ArtLords, a grassroots movement of artists in Kabul, Iraq, would create murals and works of art on shelled and blast-damaged walls. Omaid Sharifi, president and co-founder of ArtLords, was creating a mural on a wall in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, when word spread that the Taliban had entered the nation's capital. He shares his experience of that day. Videographer and video editor: Bezhan Hamdard Contributor: Sirwan Kajjo Editor's Note: This is one of four self-narrated TV packages of eyewitnesses recalling the day Kabul fell to the Taliban. They are part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021. The series also includes stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics.
First Humanitarian Food Aid Set to Leave Ukraine for Africa

A U.N.-chartered vessel being loaded with grain is set to transport the first shipment of humanitarian food from Ukraine to Africa. The vessel, which docked in Ukraine Friday, will carry 23,000 tons of grain bound for Ethiopia. It’s part of a U.N.-backed plan to move grain trapped by Russia’s war on Ukraine and to help relieve a global food crisis.
