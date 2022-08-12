ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

CLYMER WOMAN TO RECEIVE SPAATZ AWARD TONIGHT

A Clymer woman will be honored tonight with a prestigious award through the Civil Air Patrol. Gwen Stahl was promoted Cadet Colonel after earning the Spaatz Award, the first time an Indiana County resident earned the award since its inception in 1964. The award was named after General Carl A. Spaatz, who set a flight endurance record of 154 hours in 1924. Spaatz also directed the air campaign over the Nazis, and the atomic bombing took place under his command.
CLYMER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County

State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

SHAWNE RENEE MANNERS, 41

Shawne Renee Manners, 41, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. On April 1, 1981, Shawne was born in Indiana to Edward G. Manners and Peggy A. (Diehl) McClelland. She went to Indiana Area High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed

Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

ESTHER V. (NICHOLSON) GRAY, 89

Esther V. (Nicholson) Gray, 89, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fair Oaks Senior Living, Pittsburgh, PA. The daughter of Daniel and Jean (Henbrotn) Nicholson, she was born February 27, 1933 in Charleroi, PA. Mrs. Gray was a member of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU

Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

BUDGET FUNDS TO GO TOWARDS AFFORDABLE HOUSING

State officials gathered last week to discuss potential uses for $375 million for affordable housing. These funds were made available through the new state budget that was passed in early July and the money is split into three ways. One way is for the Whole-Home Repair Program that provides cost relief for multifamily rental properties and construction. Governor Tom Wolf referred to the funding as “transformative investment” for housing in Pennsylvania, and he said these funds will make it easier for homeowners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

In Pennsylvania’s Legislature, rules are the ballgame! | PennLive letters

A couple of weeks after Roe was overturned, the Pennsylvania legislature recessed for the summer—and typical for the ending of a legislative session here in PA was the hurried passage of a partisan piece of legislation. It’s the old story: amendments/bills from the party in power (the Republicans) are given a vote while amendments from the party out of power get tabled. That’s huge!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

