Jefferson City, TN

utc.edu

UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network

It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Jefferson City, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Jefferson City, TN
WATE

First fundraiser held for new Halls Community Schools Foundation

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — The first week of school in Knox County is in the books, and Friday hundreds were out celebrating in Halls. It was all a part of the inaugural Halls Community Back to School Kickoff. “The vibe this week, the enthusiasm, the feeling, the spirit, the...
HALLS, TN
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
#Carson Newman University#C N#College#Fortune Media Group
wymt.com

First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
BELL COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Today's your last chance to eat at McDonald's first Tri-Cities store site (at least for a couple of months)

KINGSPORT — If you want one last Happy Meal, Big Mac, or apple pie from the Litz Manor Mickey D's, you need to "get up and get away" today. I know a couple of things in that sentence might need translation for some readers. Mickey D's is slang used by some for McDonald's. The "some" I speak of seem to always be younger than me, if that's any help.
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

LCUB to start installing new fiber broadband system Wednesday

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utility Board said crews would start work on a fiber optic broadband system this week. They will gather for an informal ceremony with Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens at the job site on Wednesday, near the intersection of Harrison Road and Glenfield Drive down the street from Lenoir City High School.
LENOIR CITY, TN
newstalk987.com

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church

On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy. A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.
KINGSTON, TN

